Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. FBD Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EG7   IE0003290289

FBD HOLDINGS PLC

(EG7)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:30:28 2023-04-03 am EDT
13.55 EUR    0.00%
12:06pFbd : Form of Proxy
PU
03/10FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.7% Dragged by Financial Sector
DJ
03/10UK Gilt Market Well-Positioned for Increased Gilt Issuance in FY2023-24
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FBD : Form of Proxy

04/03/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
12URCC D01
All Holders
Explanatory Notes:

Attendance Card

Please bring this card with you to the Meeting and present it at Shareholder registration/accreditation.

The Chairman of FBD Holdings plc ("the Company") invites you to submit your proxy for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at The Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, Dublin 12 on Thursday, 11 May 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Shareholder Reference Number

Please detach this portion before posting this form.

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of FBD Holdings plc to be held on 11 May 2023

Information

@

Cast your Proxy online...It's fast, easy and secure!

Co trol Number: 918443

www.eproxyappointment.com

SRN:

You will be asked to enter the Control Number, Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN sh wn pp site

PIN:

and agree to certain terms and conditions.

View the Annual Report online: www.fbdgroup.com

To be effective, all proxy appoint ents ust be lodged with the Company's registrars at:

Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, D24 AK82, Ireland by 9 May 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need

4.

The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular

not be a shareholder as his proxy to exercise all

r any f his ights, to attend, speak

resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and

and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to app

int a pe s n

ther than the

will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against'

Chairman, please insert the name of your chosen pr

xy h

lder in the space p ovided

a resolution.

(see reverse). A Shareholder may appoint more than

ne pr xy to attend and vote at

5.

Pursuant to Section 1105 of the Companies Act, 2014, entitlement to attend and vote at

the meeting provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different

the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by

shares held by that Shareholder. If the proxy is bei g app

ted in relati

n to less than

reference to the Register of Members of the Company at 6:00 p.m. on the day which is

your full voting entitlement, please e

ter in the box

ext to the proxy holder's name

four days before the date of the meeting or if the AGM is adjourned, at 6:00 p.m. on the

(see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as

day which is four days before the date appointed for the adjourned meeting. Changes

your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your

to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining

full voting entitlement (or if this proxy

has been issued in respect of a designated

the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.

account for a shareholder, the full voti

g e titleme

t for that designated account). Where

6.

Following the migration of the Company's ordinary shares from the CREST system to

a poll is taken at the AGM, a Sha eholder, present in person or proxy, holding more

the securities settlement system operated by Euroclear Bank SA/NV("Euroclear Bank")

than one share is not

equi ed to cast all their votes in the same way.

(the "EB System") on 15 March 2021, the process for appointing a proxy and/or voting

2. To appoint more than one p oxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by

at the meeting will depend on the manner in which you hold your ordinary shares. This

contacting the Regist a 's helpline on +353 1 447 5101 or you may photocopy the

Form of Proxy is for completion by shareholders whose names appear on the register

reverse nly f this f

m. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name

of members of the Company (i.e. those who hold their ordinary shares in certiﬁcated

(see reverse) the number

f shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as

(i.e. paper) form) and who wish to appoint a proxy for the AGM. Persons who hold their

your proxy. Please also indicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one

interests in ordinary shares as Belgian law rights through the EB System or as CREST

of multiple instructi ns being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned

Depository Interests through the CREST system should consult with their stockbroker

together in the same envel

pe.

of Proxy together with any power of attorney

or other intermediary at the earliest opportunity for further information on the processes

3. To be effective, the completed

and timelines for submitting proxy votes for the AGM through the respective systems.

or other authority under which it is executed, or a notarially certiﬁed copy thereof,

7.

The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information

must be deposited with the Registrar of the Company before the deadline set

is incorrect please ring the registrar's helpline on +353 1 447 5101 to request a

outFormabove. A Shareholder wishing to appoint a proxy by electronic means may

change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.com/ie to use the online Investor

do so on the Registrar's website www.eproxyappointment.com. Details of the

Centre service.

requirements are set out above. A Shareholder who wishes to appoint more than

8.

Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.

one proxy by electronic means must contact the Registrars by sending an email to

9.

The appointment of a proxy will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and

clientservices@computershare.ie

voting in person.

Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable between different (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The Company and Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited accept no liability for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.

SG148

Poll Card To be completed only at the AGM if a Poll is called.

Resolutions

Vote

Vote

1.

To receive and consider the Report of the Directors and the

For

Against Withheld

For

Against Withheld

(f)

John O'Dwyer

Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

2.

To declare a dividend on the 14% non-cumulative preference

(g)

John O'Grady

shares.

3.

To declare a dividend on the 8% non-cumulative preference

(h)

Tomás Ó Midheach

shares.

4.

To declare a ﬁnal dividend of 100 cent per ordinary share.

(i)

Richard Pike

5.

To receive and consider the Report on Directors'

(j)

Jean Sharp

Remuneration appearing in the Financial Statements for the

year ended 31 December 2022 (Advisory Resolution).

8. To authorise the Directors to ﬁx the remuneration of the

Auditors.

6.

To receive and consider the FBD Remuneration Policy

(Advisory Resolution).

9. To renew the Directors authority to allot shares.

7. To re-elect the following persons as Directors of the Company:

  1. Mary Brennan
  2. Sylvia Cronin
  3. Tim Cullinan
  4. Liam Herlihy
  5. David O'Connor
  1. To approve a limited disapplication of pre-emption rights.
  2. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares.
  3. To set the off-marketre-issue price range for the Company's shares held in treasury.
  4. To maintain the existing authority to conve e an EGM by 14 days' notice.

Signature

. . FOLD. . . . . .

HERE

Form of Proxy

Information

Please use a black pen. Mark with an X

X

inside the box as shown in this example.

I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the following person

Please leave this box blank if you have selected the Chairman. Do not insert your own name(s).

as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting en i lemen * on my/our behalf on any matter at the Annual General Meeting of

FBD Holdings plc to be held at The Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, Dublin 12, on Thursd

y 11 May 2023 at 11:00 a.m., and at any adjournment thereof.

I/We direct that my/our vote(s) be cast on the speciﬁed resolutions s indic ted by

n X in the appropriate box.

* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Expl n tory Note 2 (see front).

Please tick here to indicate that this proxy appoint

ent is one of ultiple appointments being made.

Resolutions

Vote

Vote

For

Against Withheld

For

Against Withheld

1.

To receive and consider the Report of the Directors and the

(f)

John O'Dwyer

Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

2.

To declare a dividend on the 14% non-cumulative pre erence

(g)

John O'Grady

shares.

3.

To declare a dividend on the 8% non-cumulative pre ere

ce

(h)

Tomás Ó Midheach

shares.

4.

To declare a ﬁnal dividend of 100 cent per ordi ary share.

(i)

Richard Pike

5.

To receive and consider the Repo t on Di ecto s'

(j)

Jean Sharp

Remuneration appea ing in the Financial Statements

the

8.

To authorise the Directors to ﬁx the remuneration of the

year ended 31 December 2022 (Adviso y Resolution).

Auditors.

6.

To receive and c nsider the FBD Remune ation Policy

(Advisory Res luti

n).

9.

To renew the Directors authority to allot shares.

7.

To re-elect the f

ll wing pers ns as Directors of the Company:

10.

To approve a limited disapplication of pre-emption rights.

(a) Mary Brennan

11.

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its

own shares.

  1. Sylvia Cronin

12.

To set the off-marketre-issue price range for the Company's

(c)

Tim Cullinan

shares held in treasury.

13.

To maintain the existing authority to convene an EGM by

(d)

Liam Herlihy

14 days' notice.

(e)

David O'Connor

. . FOLD. . . . . .

HERE

I/we direct my/our proxy to vote on the resolutions proposed at the Meeting as indicated on this form. Where no instruction appears above as to how the proxy should vote the proxy may vote as he or she sees ﬁt or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.

Signature

Date

In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or ofﬁcer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).

C C S 1 6 5 8

0 5

F B D I

12URCC D01

Disclaimer

FBD Holdings plc published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 16:05:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FBD HOLDINGS PLC
12:06pFbd : Form of Proxy
PU
03/10FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.7% Dragged by Financial Sector
DJ
03/10UK Gilt Market Well-Positioned for Increased Gilt Issuance in FY2023-24
DJ
03/10BOE Could Act Cautiously as UK Rates Are Already Quite High
DJ
03/10Banks Shares Slide Hammers FTSE as U.S. Jobs Data Looms
DJ
03/10FBD Holdings profit falls in 2022 as financial assets costly
AN
03/10U.K. Banks Track U.S. Peers Sharply Lower
DJ
03/10FTSE to Track Wall Street Losses; Focus on U.S. Jobs Data
DJ
03/10Earnings Flash (FBH.L) FBD HOLDINGS Reports FY22 EPS EUR1.81
MT
03/10Earnings Flash (FBH.L) FBD HOLDINGS Posts FY22 Revenue EUR406.4M
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 349 M 379 M 379 M
Net income 2023 45,4 M 49,3 M 49,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 7,54%
Capitalization 482 M 524 M 524 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart FBD HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
FBD Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FBD HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,55 €
Average target price 17,85 €
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomás OMidheach Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John O'Grady Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Liam Herlihy Chairman
Enda Kyne Chief Operations & Technology Officer
David O'Connor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FBD HOLDINGS PLC22.62%524
ALLIANZ SE5.92%92 849
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES0.65%82 371
CHUBB LIMITED-11.98%80 295
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-1.04%70 758
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-18.18%24 565
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer