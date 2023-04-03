FBD : Form of Proxy

Attendance Card

The Chairman of FBD Holdings plc ("the Company") invites you to submit your proxy for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at The Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, Dublin 12 on Thursday, 11 May 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

and agree to certain terms and conditions.

You will be asked to enter the Control Number, Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN sh wn pp site

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of FBD Holdings plc to be held on 11 May 2023

To be effective, all proxy appoint ents ust be lodged with the Company's registrars at:

Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, D24 AK82, Ireland by 9 May 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need 4. The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular

not be a shareholder as his proxy to exercise all r any f his ights, to attend, speak resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and

and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to app int a pe s n ther than the will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against'

Chairman, please insert the name of your chosen pr xy h lder in the space p ovided a resolution.

(see reverse). A Shareholder may appoint more than ne pr xy to attend and vote at 5. Pursuant to Section 1105 of the Companies Act, 2014, entitlement to attend and vote at

the meeting provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by

shares held by that Shareholder. If the proxy is bei g app ted in relati n to less than reference to the Register of Members of the Company at 6:00 p.m. on the day which is

your full voting entitlement, please e ter in the box ext to the proxy holder's name four days before the date of the meeting or if the AGM is adjourned, at 6:00 p.m. on the

(see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as day which is four days before the date appointed for the adjourned meeting. Changes

your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining

full voting entitlement (or if this proxy has been issued in respect of a designated the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.

account for a shareholder, the full voti g e titleme t for that designated account). Where 6. Following the migration of the Company's ordinary shares from the CREST system to

a poll is taken at the AGM, a Sha eholder, present in person or proxy, holding more the securities settlement system operated by Euroclear Bank SA/NV("Euroclear Bank")

than one share is not equi ed to cast all their votes in the same way. (the "EB System") on 15 March 2021, the process for appointing a proxy and/or voting

2. To appoint more than one p oxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by at the meeting will depend on the manner in which you hold your ordinary shares. This

contacting the Regist a 's helpline on +353 1 447 5101 or you may photocopy the Form of Proxy is for completion by shareholders whose names appear on the register

reverse nly f this f m. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name of members of the Company (i.e. those who hold their ordinary shares in certiﬁcated

(see reverse) the number f shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as (i.e. paper) form) and who wish to appoint a proxy for the AGM. Persons who hold their

your proxy. Please also indicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one interests in ordinary shares as Belgian law rights through the EB System or as CREST

of multiple instructi ns being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned Depository Interests through the CREST system should consult with their stockbroker

together in the same envel pe. of Proxy together with any power of attorney or other intermediary at the earliest opportunity for further information on the processes

3. To be effective, the completed and timelines for submitting proxy votes for the AGM through the respective systems.

or other authority under which it is executed, or a notarially certiﬁed copy thereof, 7. The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information

must be deposited with the Registrar of the Company before the deadline set is incorrect please ring the registrar's helpline on +353 1 447 5101 to request a

outFormabove. A Shareholder wishing to appoint a proxy by electronic means may change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.com/ie to use the online Investor

do so on the Registrar's website www.eproxyappointment.com. Details of the Centre service.

requirements are set out above. A Shareholder who wishes to appoint more than 8. Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.

one proxy by electronic means must contact the Registrars by sending an email to 9. The appointment of a proxy will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and

clientservices@computershare.ie