FBD Holdings PLC - Dublin-based insurer - Says performance in 2024 has been "solid" despite impacts of Storm Isha. Adds that gross written premiums in 2024 rose by 9% year-on-year." Overall, we remain confident in the underlying profitability, future growth prospects and capital strength of the business as well as our continued ability to deliver value for both customer and shareholders", it adds.

Current stock price: EUR13.17, untraded

12-month change: up 1.7%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

