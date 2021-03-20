Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FBL Financial Group, Inc.    FFG

FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(FFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BREAKING NEWS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CTB, FFG, PAND, SVBI, FPRX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

03/20/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Under the merger agreement, Cooper Tire shareholders will receive $41.75 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per Cooper Tire share. If you are a Cooper Tire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company for $56.00 per share in cash. If you are an FBL shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Merck for $60.00 per share in cash. If you are a Pandion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Shore Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Severn Bancorp common stockholders will receive 0.6207 shares of Shore common stock and $1.59 in cash for each share of Severn Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Severn Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amgen Inc. for $38.00 per share in cash. If you are a Five Prime shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breaking-news-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-ctb-ffg-pand-svbi-fprx-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301252416.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
03:27pBREAKING NEWS ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CTB, FFG, PAND, SVBI, FPRX; ..
PR
03/18FBL FINANCIAL  : Capital Returns Management Files Definitive Proxy Statement and..
AQ
03/17SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Cling to Fading Gains After Fed
MT
03/17SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Edging Higher Shortly Before FOMC Conclusion
MT
03/17FBL FINANCIAL  : Urges Shareholders to Approve Acquisition
MT
03/17FBL FINANCIAL  : Special Committee Sends Letter to Shareholders
BU
03/12SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds GLUU, MDCA, FFG, and PTVCA Shareholders..
PR
03/12FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds CATM, GNBF, MDCA, and FFG Shareholders ..
PR
03/04ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MGLN, FFG, HMSY, FLIR; Shareholders are En..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ