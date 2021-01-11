FBL Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of FBL Financial Group, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – FFG

Log in
FBL Financial Group, Inc.

FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(FFG)
01/11/2021 | 02:23pm EST
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of FBL to Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company for $56.00 per share in cash.

On behalf of FBL shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages FBL shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
