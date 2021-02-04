Log in
FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(FFG)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GNBF, MDCA, MTSC, and FFG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

02/04/2021 | 03:22pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with LINKBANCORP, Inc. ("LINKBANCORP").  Under the terms of the agreement, GNBF shareholders may elect to receive either $87.68 in cash or 7.3064 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each GNBF share they own.   If you own GNBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gnbf/

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell").  Under the terms of the agreement, MDCA's shareholders will receive just 26% of the common equity of the post-transaction entity.  If you own MDCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mdca/

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Amphenol Corporation.  Under the terms of the agreement, MTSC shareholders will receive $58.50 per share in cash for each share of MTSC common stock that they hold.  If you own MTSC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mtsc/

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company.  Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash for each share of FFG common stock that they hold.  If you own FFG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ffg/

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-gnbf-mdca-mtsc-and-ffg-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301222667.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
