FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(FFG)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MDCA, FFG, PTVCA, and CBLI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

04/02/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Stagwell Media LP.  Under the terms of the agreement, MDCA's shareholders will receive just 26% of the common equity of the post-transaction entity.  If you own MDCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mdca/

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company.  Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash for each share of FFG common stock that they hold.  If you own FFG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ffg/

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Progressive Corporation.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, PTVCA shareholders will receive $23.30 in cash for each share of PTVCA common stock that they hold.  If you own PTVCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ptvca/

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held biopharmaceutical company, Cytocom, Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one newly-combined entity that will continue to trade publicly.  If you own CBLI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cbli 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-mdca-ffg-ptvca-and-cbli-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301261485.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
