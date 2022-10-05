Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. FBN Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBNH   NGFBNH000009

FBN HOLDINGS PLC

(FBNH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
9.950 NGN   -2.45%
11:02aFbn : Directors dealings
PU
10/04Otedola's Geregu Power to List 2.5bn Shares On Ngx As Nigeria's First Quoted Power Firm
AQ
09/23Fbn : Directors dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FBN : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

10/05/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, 5 October 2022

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

Mr. Ini Ebong

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer

Name

a)

FBN Holdings Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

029200370B2O2ZA1C754

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;

4.

(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of FBN Holdings Plc

Identification Code

ISIN: NGFBNH000009

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of FBN Holdings Plc Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1,783,025 Shares at N10.05 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

1,783,025 units

-

Price

N10.05

e)

Date of Transaction

September 30, 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, Nigeria (Nigerian Exchange Limited)

Dated this 5th Day of October 2022

ADEWALE L.O AROGUNDADE

ACTING COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

FBN Holdings plc published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 15:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FBN HOLDINGS PLC
11:02aFbn : Directors dealings
PU
10/04Otedola's Geregu Power to List 2.5bn Shares On Ngx As Nigeria's First Quoted Power Firm
AQ
09/23Fbn : Directors dealings
PU
09/19Fitch Upgrades FBN Holdings, First Bank to 'B', Stable Outlook
AQ
09/05Russia sees extra $6.7 billion in September revenue on higher oil prices
RE
08/30Access Holdings Gets Approval to Take Over First Guarantee Pension
AQ
08/17Nigerian Stocks Scrape Fragile Rally As Turnover Drops
AQ
08/15Amidst Hike in MPR, 7 Banks Generate N570.43bn Interest On Loans H1
AQ
07/29FBN Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
07/29Fbn : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 554 B 1 281 M 1 281 M
Net income 2022 115 B 267 M 267 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,09x
Yield 2022 4,32%
Capitalization 357 B 826 M 826 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 8 179
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart FBN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
FBN Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FBN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,95 NGN
Average target price 11,00 NGN
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Urum Kalu Eke Group Managing Director & Director
Oyewale Ariyibi Chief Financial Officer
Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi Chairman
Idris Adeleke Shittu Head-Risk Management & Compliance
Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FBN HOLDINGS PLC-12.72%826
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.97%331 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.12%260 181
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%204 996
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%165 149
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 039