FBN : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

Lagos, 5 October 2022
Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders
|
1.
|
Details of the of Director/Insider
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Mr. Ini Ebong
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive Director
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
a)
|
|
|
FBN Holdings Plc
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
029200370B2O2ZA1C754
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
|
4.
|
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
Description of the financial
|
|
a)
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of FBN Holdings Plc
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Code
|
ISIN: NGFBNH000009
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of FBN Holdings Plc Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1,783,025 Shares at N10.05 per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregate information
|
|
d)
|
-
|
Aggregated volume
|
1,783,025 units
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Price
|
N10.05
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of Transaction
|
September 30, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of Transaction
|
Lagos, Nigeria (Nigerian Exchange Limited)
|
|
|
|
Dated this 5th Day of October 2022
ADEWALE L.O AROGUNDADE
ACTING COMPANY SECRETARY
Disclaimer
FBN Holdings plc published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 15:01:06 UTC.