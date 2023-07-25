That the Company's Issued Share Capital be and is hereby increased from NGN17,947,646,396 (Seventeen Billion, Nine Hundred and Forty-Seven Million, Six Hundred and Forty Six Thousand, Three Hundred and Ninety Six Naira) made up of 35,895,292,792 (Thirty-Five Billion, Eight Hundred and Ninety-Five Million, Two Hundred and Ninety-Two Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ninety-Two) Ordinary shares of 50 (Fifty) Kobo each to NGN22,434,557,995 (Twenty-Two Billion, Four Hundred and Thirty-Four Million, Five Hundred and Fifty-Seven Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Five Naira ) by the creation of 8,973,823,198 (Eight Billion, Nine Hundred and Seventy-Three Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Three Thousand, One Hundred and Ninety-Eight) Ordinary shares of 50 (Fifty) Kobo each.

That there shall be a capital raise. The capital raise transaction shall be by way of a Rights Issue, on such terms and conditions and on such dates as may be determined by the Directors, subject to obtaining the approvals of the relevant regulatory authorities.

That the Rights Issue referred to in Resolution (b) above may be underwritten on such terms as may be determined by the Directors, subject to obtaining the approvals of the relevant regulatory authorities.

That the shareholders, pursuant to Resolution (c) above, hereby waive their pre- emptive rights to any unsubscribed shares under the Rights Issue in the event of an under-subscription.