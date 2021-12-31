Log in
    FBNH   NGFBNH000009

FBN HOLDINGS PLC

(FBNH)
FBN : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

12/31/2021 | 05:17pm EST
.

Company Secretary Department

Samuel Asabia House, 35 Marina,

P. O. Box 5216, Lagos, Nigeria

Web: www.fbnholdings.com

Lagos, Nigeria, December 31, 2021

NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD / BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER 2021 UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021

This is to inform the public and our stakeholders that the Board of Directors of FBN Holdings Plc will be meeting to consider the Unaudited Accounts for the year ending December 31, 2021, on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

The closed period shall commence on Saturday, 1st January 2022 and will continue until twenty-four hours after the Company's Unaudited Accounts and 2021 Audited Financial Statements are filed via the Issuers' Portal of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange), in line with rule 17.18(a) Closed Period Rules, Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (As amended) (Issuers' Rules).

For: FBN HOLDINGS PLC

SEYE KOSOKO

COMPANY SECRETARY

BOARD OF DIRECTORS: Chairman: Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi, Group Managing Director: U.K. Eke, MFR, Directors: Dr. Alimi Abdul-Razaq, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan,Sir Peter Aliogo, Mrs. Kofo Dosekun,

Dr. Abiodun O. Fatade, Mr. Khalifa Imam, Mr. Ahmed Modibbo.

Disclaimer

FBN Holdings plc published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 22:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
