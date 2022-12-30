Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. FBN Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBNH   NGFBNH000009

FBN HOLDINGS PLC

(FBNH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
11.05 NGN   -6.36%
04:32aFbn : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
11/08Nigerian Stocks Close Flat As Banks Offset Energy Shares' Slump
AQ
10/27FBN Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
FBN : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

12/30/2022 | 04:32am EST
.

Company Secretary Department

Samuel Asabia House, 35 Marina,

P. O. Box 5216, Lagos, Nigeria

Web: www.fbnholdings.com

Lagos, Nigeria, December 30, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD / BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER 2022 UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022

This is to inform the public and our stakeholders that the Board of Directors of FBN Holdings Plc will be meeting to consider the Unaudited Accounts for the year ending December 31, 2022, on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The closed period shall commence on Sunday, 1st January 2023 and will continue until twenty-four hours after the Company's Unaudited Accounts and 2022 Audited Financial Statements are filed via the Issuers' Portal of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange), in line with rule 17.18(a) Closed Period Rules, Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (As amended) (Issuers' Rules).

For: FBN HOLDINGS PLC

ADEWALE L.O AROGUNDADE

ACTING COMPANY SECRETARY

BOARD OF DIRECTORS: Chairman: Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi, Group Managing Director: Nnamdi Okonkwo, Directors: Dr. Alimi Abdul-Razaq, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Sir Peter Aliogo, Mrs. Kofo

Dosekun, Dr. Abiodun O. Fatade, Mr. Khalifa Imam, Mr. Ahmed Modibbo, Mr. Julius. B. Omodayo-Owotuga, Mr. Oyewale Ariyibi (Executive)

Disclaimer

FBN Holdings plc published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 09:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 554 B 1 238 M 1 238 M
Net income 2022 115 B 258 M 258 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,43x
Yield 2022 3,89%
Capitalization 397 B 886 M 886 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 8 179
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart FBN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
FBN Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FBN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,05 NGN
Average target price 11,75 NGN
Spread / Average Target 6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nnamdi John Okonkwo Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Oyewale Ariyibi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi Chairman
Idris Adeleke Shittu Head-Risk Management & Compliance
Oluwole Fatade Abiodun Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FBN HOLDINGS PLC-3.07%886
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.35%390 762
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.51%265 863
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.86%211 163
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.63%158 222
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.30%157 488