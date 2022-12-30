FBN : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

.

Company Secretary Department

Samuel Asabia House, 35 Marina,

P. O. Box 5216, Lagos, Nigeria

Web: www.fbnholdings.com

Lagos, Nigeria, December 30, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD / BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER 2022 UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022

This is to inform the public and our stakeholders that the Board of Directors of FBN Holdings Plc will be meeting to consider the Unaudited Accounts for the year ending December 31, 2022, on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The closed period shall commence on Sunday, 1st January 2023 and will continue until twenty-four hours after the Company's Unaudited Accounts and 2022 Audited Financial Statements are filed via the Issuers' Portal of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange), in line with rule 17.18(a) Closed Period Rules, Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (As amended) (Issuers' Rules).

For: FBN HOLDINGS PLC

ADEWALE L.O AROGUNDADE

ACTING COMPANY SECRETARY

BOARD OF DIRECTORS: Chairman: Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi, Group Managing Director: Nnamdi Okonkwo, Directors: Dr. Alimi Abdul-Razaq, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Sir Peter Aliogo, Mrs. Kofo

Dosekun, Dr. Abiodun O. Fatade, Mr. Khalifa Imam, Mr. Ahmed Modibbo, Mr. Julius. B. Omodayo-Owotuga, Mr. Oyewale Ariyibi (Executive)