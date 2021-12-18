FBN : NOTIFICATION ON RECENT DEVELOPMENTS ON THE BOARD OF FBNHOLDINGS

Company Secretary Department

Samuel Asabia House, 35 Marina,

P. O. Box 5216, Lagos, Nigeria

Web: www.fbnholdings.com

Lagos, 18 December, 2021

NOTIFICATION OF RECENT CHANGES ON THE BOARD OF FBN HOLDINGS PLC

FBN Holdings Plc (the Company) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the resignation of Mr. Remi Babalola as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company effective 17 December 2021. Following the resignation of Mr. Remi Babalola, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company.

Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi, is an economist and thorough-bred professional with long years of experience in academia, banking supervision and financial regulation, retiring as Director of Banking Supervision, CBN in February 2020. He serves on the boards of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), FMDQ, NDIC and AMCON.

For: FBN HOLDINGS PLC,

Seye Kosoko

COMPANY SECRETARY

