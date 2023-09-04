Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital Changes
43,021,465
Working Capital Changes
74,411,737
Taxes
(128,866)
Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities
117,304,335
Net Cash Flow from Financing Activities
18,657,473
Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities
(923,739)
Net Increase/ (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalent
135,038,070
Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of Qtr
675,198,617
Cash and Cash Equivalent End of the Qtr
810,236,687
Cash Flow forecasts for the Quarter not practically possible as the preceding Quarter is not ended yet.The numbers here are therefore estimates
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Fcmb Group plc published this content on 04 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2023 15:07:06 UTC.
FCMB Group is one of the largest Nigerian banking groups. Income breaks down by activity as follows:
- commercial bank and business bank (45.6%);
- retail banking (43.6%);
- financing and market bank (6.4%);
- investment bank (4%);
- asset management (0.4%).
At the end of 2018, the group had NGN821.7 billion in current deposits and NGN 633 billion in current loans.
Income breaks down geographically as follows: Nigeria (97.1%) and Europe (2.9%).