GROUP EARNINGS FORECAST

FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023

N'000

Gross earnings

111,886,687

Interest income

91,705,489

Interest expense

(46,364,110)

Net interest income

45,341,379

Foreign Exchange Earnings

1,331,687

Securities Trading

3,431,579

Contingent Income

345,680

Transaction Commissions

11,959,483

Other Income

3,112,769

Net operating income

65,522,577

(Loan Losses)/Writebacks

(7,127,290)

Operating Expenses

(32,909,249)

Profit before taxation

25,486,038

Taxation

(1,447,137)

Profit after taxation

24,038,901

CASH FLOW FORECAST

FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023

N'000

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital Changes

43,021,465

Working Capital Changes

74,411,737

Taxes

(128,866)

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

117,304,335

Net Cash Flow from Financing Activities

18,657,473

Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities

(923,739)

Net Increase/ (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalent

135,038,070

Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of Qtr

675,198,617

Cash and Cash Equivalent End of the Qtr

810,236,687

Cash Flow forecasts for the Quarter not practically possible as the preceding Quarter is not ended yet.The numbers here are therefore estimates

