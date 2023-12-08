GROUP EARNINGS FORECAST

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDING 31 MARCH 2024

N'000

Gross earnings

116,916,227

Interest income

97,677,577

Interest expense

(45,732,614)

Net interest income

51,944,963

Foreign Exchange Earnings

907,643

Securities Trading

3,692,726

Contingent Income

528,089

Transaction Commissions

13,054,450

Other Income

1,055,742

Net operating income

71,183,613

(Loan Losses)/Writebacks

(8,599,564)

Operating Expenses

(48,377,274)

Profit before taxation

14,206,775

Taxation

(1,636,943)

Profit after taxation

12,569,832

CASH FLOW FORECAST

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDING 31 MARCH 2024

N'000

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital Changes

26,401,111

Working Capital Changes

50,293,159

Taxes

(128,866)

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

76,565,404

Net Cash Flow from Financing Activities

44,697,931

Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities

(84,129,554)

Net Increase/ (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalent

37,133,781

Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of Qtr

675,198,617

Cash and Cash Equivalent End of the Qtr

712,332,398

Cash Flow forecasts for the Quarter not practically possible as the preceding Quarter is not ended yet.The numbers here are therefore estimates

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fcmb Group plc published this content on 08 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2023 09:26:39 UTC.