FCMB Group is one of the largest Nigerian banking groups. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - commercial bank and business bank (45.6%); - retail banking (43.6%); - financing and market bank (6.4%); - investment bank (4%); - asset management (0.4%). At the end of 2018, the group had NGN821.7 billion in current deposits and NGN 633 billion in current loans. Income breaks down geographically as follows: Nigeria (97.1%) and Europe (2.9%).

Sector Banks