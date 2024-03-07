FCMB Group Plc is one of the largest Nigerian banking groups. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (38.3%); - commercial bank and business bank (34.6%); - financing and market bank (12.4%); - investment bank (6.3%); - asset management (8.4%). At the end of 2022, the group had NGN 1,944.9 billion in current deposits and NGN 1,195.6 billion in current loans.

Sector Banks