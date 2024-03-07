GROUP EARNINGS FORECAST

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDING 30 JUNE 2024

N'000

Gross earnings

135,986,480

Interest income

116,341,836

Interest expense

(58,556,551)

Net interest income

57,785,285

Foreign Exchange Earnings

908,537

Securities Trading

3,692,726

Contingent Income

539,532

Transaction Commissions

13,111,034

Other Income

1,392,815

Net operating income

77,429,929

(Loan Losses)/Writebacks

(8,901,048)

Operating Expenses

(47,905,949)

Profit before taxation

20,622,932

Taxation

(1,786,328)

Profit after taxation

18,836,604

CASH FLOW FORECAST

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDING 30 JUNE 2024

N'000

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital Changes

32,817,268

Working Capital Changes

157,213,160

Taxes

(128,866)

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

189,901,562

Net Cash Flow from Financing Activities

18,696,299

Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities

(77,717,524)

Net Increase/ (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalent

130,880,336

Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of Qtr

675,198,617

Cash and Cash Equivalent End of the Qtr

806,078,953

Cash Flow forecasts for the Quarter not practically possible as the preceding Quarter is not ended yet.The numbers here are therefore estimates

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fcmb Group plc published this content on 07 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2024 12:37:10 UTC.