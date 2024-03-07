End-of-day quote
Nigerian S.E.
06:00:00 2024-03-05 pm EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
7.2
NGN
-1.37%
0.00%
-2.70%
FCMB : EARNINGFORCAST
March 07, 2024 at 08:38 am EST
GROUP EARNINGS FORECAST
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDING 30 JUNE 2024
N'000
Gross earnings
135,986,480
Interest income
116,341,836
Interest expense
(58,556,551)
Net interest income
57,785,285
Foreign Exchange Earnings
908,537
Securities Trading
3,692,726
Contingent Income
539,532
Transaction Commissions
13,111,034
Other Income
1,392,815
Net operating income
77,429,929
(Loan Losses)/Writebacks
(8,901,048)
Operating Expenses
(47,905,949)
Profit before taxation
20,622,932
Taxation
(1,786,328)
Profit after taxation
18,836,604
CASH FLOW FORECAST
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDING 30 JUNE 2024
N'000
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital Changes
32,817,268
Working Capital Changes
157,213,160
Taxes
(128,866)
Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities
189,901,562
Net Cash Flow from Financing Activities
18,696,299
Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities
(77,717,524)
Net Increase/ (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalent
130,880,336
Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of Qtr
675,198,617
Cash and Cash Equivalent End of the Qtr
806,078,953
Cash Flow forecasts for the Quarter not practically possible as the preceding Quarter
is not ended yet.The numbers here are therefore estimates Attachments
FCMB Group Plc is one of the largest Nigerian banking groups. Income breaks down by activity as follows:
- retail banking (38.3%);
- commercial bank and business bank (34.6%);
- financing and market bank (12.4%);
- investment bank (6.3%);
- asset management (8.4%).
At the end of 2022, the group had NGN 1,944.9 billion in current deposits and NGN 1,195.6 billion in current loans.
Average target price
10.54
NGN
Spread / Average Target
+46.39% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
