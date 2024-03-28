Lagos, Nigeria- March 28, 2024

NOTICE OF FCMB GROUP PLC BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Director's meeting of FCMB Group Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 10:00 am via Microsoft Teams.

The meeting is the regular quarterly meeting to consider the 2024 Q1 performance report of the Group.

The Company's Insiders are hereby reminded that the closed period which commenced on January 1, 2024 will subsist until 24 hours after the release of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ending March 31, 2024.

Olufunmilayo Adedibu (Mrs.) Company Secretary