FCMB : OUTCOME OF FCMB GROUP PLC OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

FCMB GROUP PLC
RC No: 1079631
Lagos, Nigeria - 22 July, 2022
OUTCOME OF FCMB GROUP PLC BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
At the Board of Directors' meeting of FCMB Group Plc (the Company) held today Friday, July 22, 2022 the Board approved the Group's Unaudited Financial Statements for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Unaudited Financial Statements will be published on or before July 30, 2022 in line with regulation.
Olufunmilayo Adedibu (Mrs)
Company Secretary
Mr. Oladipupo Jadesimi (Chairman), Mr. Ladi Balogun (Group Chief Executive), Mr. Femi Badeji ( Executive Director), Mr. Gbolahan Joshua (Executive Director), Alhaji Mustapha Damcida (Non-Executive irector), Prof. luwatoyin Ashiru (Non-Executive Director), Dr. (Engr) Gregory Omosigho Ero (Non-Executive Director), Mrs. Olapeju Sofowora (Non-Executive Director), Mrs. 'Tokunboh Ishmael (Non-Executive Director), Ms. Muibat Ijaiya (Non-Executive Director)