FCMB : OUTCOME OF FCMB GROUP PLC OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

FCMB GROUP PLC

RC No: 1079631

Lagos, Nigeria - 22 July, 2022

OUTCOME OF FCMB GROUP PLC BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

At the Board of Directors' meeting of FCMB Group Plc (the Company) held today Friday, July 22, 2022 the Board approved the Group's Unaudited Financial Statements for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Unaudited Financial Statements will be published on or before July 30, 2022 in line with regulation.

Olufunmilayo Adedibu (Mrs)

Company Secretary

