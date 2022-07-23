Log in
    FCMB   NGFCMB000005

FCMB GROUP PLC

(FCMB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
3.020 NGN    0.00%
FCMB : OUTCOME OF FCMB GROUP PLC OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

07/23/2022 | 09:24am EDT
FCMB GROUP PLC

RC No: 1079631

Lagos, Nigeria - 22 July, 2022

OUTCOME OF FCMB GROUP PLC BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

At the Board of Directors' meeting of FCMB Group Plc (the Company) held today Friday, July 22, 2022 the Board approved the Group's Unaudited Financial Statements for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Unaudited Financial Statements will be published on or before July 30, 2022 in line with regulation.

Olufunmilayo Adedibu (Mrs)

Company Secretary

First City Plaza, 44 Marina, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: +234 (0) 1 279 3030, +234 (0) 1 279 3033

www.fcmbgroup.com | fcmbgroupplc@firstcitygroup.com

Mr. Oladipupo Jadesimi (Chairman), Mr. Ladi Balogun (Group Chief Executive), Mr. Femi Badeji ( Executive Director), Mr. Gbolahan Joshua (Executive Director), Alhaji Mustapha Damcida (Non-Executive irector), Prof. luwatoyin Ashiru (Non-Executive Director), Dr. (Engr) Gregory Omosigho Ero (Non-Executive Director), Mrs. Olapeju Sofowora (Non-Executive Director), Mrs. 'Tokunboh Ishmael (Non-Executive Director), Ms. Muibat Ijaiya (Non-Executive Director)

Disclaimer

Fcmb Group plc published this content on 23 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 13:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
