Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. FCMB Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCMB   NGFCMB000005

FCMB GROUP PLC

(FCMB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
3.100 NGN   +2.65%
12:15pFCMB : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/23FCMB : Outcome of fcmb group plc of board of directors' meeting
PU
06/16FCMB Provides 300,000 Underbanked Nigerians With Microloans Worth N40 Billion
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FCMB : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/25/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FCMB Group Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

Period ended 30 June 2022

FCMB GROUP PLC

UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 30 JUNE 2022

Contents

Page

Financial statements:

Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

1

Consolidated and separate statements of financial position

2

Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity

3 - 4

Consolidated and separate statements of cashflows

5

Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements

6 - 54

FCMB Group Plc. and Subsidiary Companies

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the period ended 30 June 2022

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

GROUP

COMPANY

In thousands of Naira

Note

30 JUN 2022

30 JUN 2021

30 JUN 2022

30 JUN 2021

Gross earnings

126,224,252

94,228,147

2,871,891

3,075,250

Interest and discount income

8

98,087,547

72,670,503

257,321

194,450

Interest expense

9

(37,920,056)

(29,672,656)

-

-

Net interest income

60,167,491

42,997,847

257,321

194,450

Fee and commission income

11

22,068,468

16,616,748

444,008

322,416

Fee and commission expense

11

(5,067,253)

(3,683,132)

(119)

(473)

Net fee and commission income

17,001,215

12,933,616

443,889

321,943

Net trading income

12

6,129,435

2,638,740

-

-

Net income from financial instruments mandatorily measured at FVTPL

13

-

-

-

-

Other revenue

14(a)

(640,619)

1,913,254

2,096,768

2,531,135

5,488,816

4,551,994

2,096,768

2,531,135

Other income

14(b)

579,421

388,902

73,794

27,249

Net impairment losses on financial instruments

10

(10,697,004)

(4,008,684)

-

-

Personnel expenses

15

(16,585,142)

(14,614,955)

(427,920)

(333,654)

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

16

(4,267,985)

(3,612,177)

(9,901)

(10,323)

General and administrative expenses

17

(21,123,565)

(16,270,858)

(203,905)

(167,804)

Other operating expenses

18

(15,134,367)

(13,455,012)

(62,412)

(77,368)

Profit before minimum tax and income tax

15,428,880

8,910,673

2,167,634

2,485,628

Minimum tax

20

(450,000)

(450,000)

-

-

Taxation charge

20

(1,316,169)

(903,797)

-

-

Profit for the period

13,662,711

7,556,876

2,167,634

2,485,628

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Unquoted equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income:

- Net change in fair value

24(i)

14,018

-

-

-

Quoted equity at fair value through other comprehensive income:

- Net change in fair value

24(i)

-

13,771

-

-

14,018

13,771

-

-

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Debt investments at fair value through other comprehensive income:

- Net change in fair value

24(i)

(732,967)

464,755

-

-

- Net impairment reclassified from profit or loss

24(c)

-

-

-

-

(732,967)

464,755

-

-

Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations

(174,638)

510,019

-

-

(907,605)

974,774

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

(893,587)

988,545

-

-

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

12,769,124

8,545,421

2,167,634

2,485,628

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

13,549,642

7,527,593

2,167,634

2,485,628

Non-controlling interests

113,069

29,283

-

-

13,662,711

7,556,876

2,167,634

2,485,628

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

12,690,613

8,517,166

2,167,634

2,485,628

Non-controlling interests

78,511

28,255

-

-

12,769,124

8,545,421

2,167,634

2,485,628

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)

19

0.69

0.38

0.11

0.13

1

FCMB Group Plc. and Subsidiary Companies

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the period ended 30 June 2022

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

GROUP

COMPANY

In thousands of Naira

Note

30 JUN 2022

31 DEC 2021

30 JUN 2022

31 DEC 2021

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

21

257,745,342

362,700,083

42,473

621,755

Non-pledged trading assets

22(a)

21,732,218

41,538,274

-

-

Investment securities

24

480,500,216

372,548,333

7,227,443

6,007,162

Assets pledged as collateral

25

120,289,817

115,456,683

-

-

Loans and advances to customers

26

1,120,932,009

1,063,589,192

-

-

Other assets

27

189,318,841

127,410,850

6,047,651

7,849,591

Restricted reserve deposits

28

374,458,484

329,739,147

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

29

-

-

127,378,197

127,378,197

Investment in associates

30

-

6,810,651

-

-

Property and equipment, and right of use assets

31

50,268,320

47,084,551

43,166

42,815

Intangible assets

32

28,438,864

17,155,970

-

-

Deferred tax assets

33

9,152,630

9,163,896

-

-

Total assets

2,652,836,741

2,493,197,630

140,738,930

141,899,520

LIABILITIES

Trading liabilities

23(b)

16,208,117

5,174,902

-

-

Deposits from banks

34

149,018,842

160,746,916

-

-

Deposits from customers

35

1,637,083,656

1,554,413,623

-

-

Retirement benefit obligations

36

463,839

14,855

-

-

Current income tax liabilities

20(ii)

4,576,033

5,449,065

49,351

50,926

Deferred tax liabilities

33

322,075

308,729

-

-

Other liabilities

37

185,425,212

199,465,224

8,139,649

7,505,765

Provision

38

7,482,007

6,747,270

-

-

On-lending facilities

39

208,038,480

157,873,774

-

-

Debt securities issued

40

119,527,190

78,493,492

-

-

Borrowings

41

71,802,362

80,704,066

-

-

Total liabilities

2,399,947,813

2,249,391,916

8,189,000

7,556,691

EQUITY

Share capital

42(b)

9,901,355

9,901,355

9,901,355

9,901,355

Share premium

43

115,392,414

115,392,414

115,392,414

115,392,414

Retained earnings

43

72,461,202

62,872,102

7,256,161

9,049,060

Other reserves

43

54,199,755

55,058,784

-

-

Total Equity attributable to owners of the Company

251,954,725

243,224,655

132,549,930

134,342,829

Non-controlling Interests

44

934,203

581,059

252,888,928

243,805,714

132,549,930

134,342,829

Total liabilities and equity

2,652,836,741

2,493,197,630

140,738,930

141,899,520

Acceptances and guarantees

45

300,602,421

281,178,633

-

-

The financial statements and the accompanying notes and significant accounting policies were approved by the Board of Directors on 22 July 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Ladi Balogun

Deji Fayose

Group Chief Executive

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2013/IODN/00000001460

FRC/2021/001/00000025061

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.

2

FCMB Group Plc. and Subsidiary Companies

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the period ended 30 June 2022

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

GROUP

In thousands of Naira

Retained

Statutory

AGSMEIS

Forbearance

Translation

Fair value

Regulatory risk Non-controlling

Share capital

Share premium

earnings

reserve

reserve

Reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

Interest

Total equity

Balance at 1 January 2022

9,901,355

115,392,414

62,872,102

15,544,938

3,521,475

1,960,712

10,950,928

18,490,731

4,590,000

581,059

243,805,714

Profit for the period

-

-

13,549,642

-

-

-

-

-

-

113,069

13,662,711

Other comprehensive income

Equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14,018

-

-

14,018

Debt investments at fair value through other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(732,967)

-

-

(732,967)

Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

(140,080)

-

-

(34,558)

(174,638)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

13,549,642

-

-

-

(140,080)

(718,949)

-

78,511

12,769,124

Transfer between reserves

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer to AGSMEIS reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer from regulatory risk reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer to forebearence reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividend paid

(3,960,542)

(28,801)

(3,989,343)

Adjustment of Interest in NCI

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

303,433

303,433

Total Contributions by and distributions

-

-

(3,960,542)

-

-

-

-

-

-

274,632

(3,685,910)

Balance at 30 June 2022

9,901,355

115,392,414

72,461,202

15,544,938

3,521,475

1,960,712

10,810,848

17,771,782

4,590,000

934,203

252,888,928

Balance as at 1 January 2021

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations

Total comprehensive income for the period

Transfer between reserves

Transfer to statutory reserve

Transfer to AGSMEIS reserve

Capitalised share premium

Balance at 30 June 2021

9,901,355

115,392,414

47,482,438

15,084,874

2,089,362

1,960,712

9,804,197

20,891,624

4,133,669

379,555

226,740,645

-

-

7,556,876

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,556,876

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13,771.00

-

-

13,771.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

464,755

-

-

464,755

-

-

-

-

-

-

510,019

-

-

-

510,019

-

-

7,556,876

-

-

-

510,019

478,526

-

-

8,545,421

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,901,355

115,392,414

55,039,314

15,084,874

2,089,362

1,960,712

10,314,216

21,370,150

4,133,669

379,555

235,286,066

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fcmb Group plc published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 16:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FCMB GROUP PLC
12:15pFCMB : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/23FCMB : Outcome of fcmb group plc of board of directors' meeting
PU
06/16FCMB Provides 300,000 Underbanked Nigerians With Microloans Worth N40 Billion
AQ
06/08FCMB : Earnings forecast
PU
04/29FCMB : Fcmb group plc - report on compliance with the nccg code fye 2021
PU
04/29FCMB : Resolutions passed at the 9th annual general meeting of fcmb group plc
PU
04/27FCMB Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/27FCMB : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/27FCMB GROUP PLC : 1st quarter results
CO
04/27FCMB GROUP PLC : Press Release
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FCMB GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 20 378 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,32x
Yield 2022 5,48%
Capitalization 59 804 M 144 M 144 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 3 362
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart FCMB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
FCMB Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,10 NGN
Average target price 3,44 NGN
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ladipupo O. Balogun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deji Fayose Chief Financial Officer
Oladipupo Jadesimi Chairman
Gbolahan Joshua Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Olufunmilayo Adedibu Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FCMB GROUP PLC3.68%144
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.53%336 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.86%268 617
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%221 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.03%163 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 198