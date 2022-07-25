FCMB : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

FCMB Group Plc. and Subsidiary Companies

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the period ended 30 June 2022

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION GROUP COMPANY In thousands of Naira Note 30 JUN 2022 31 DEC 2021 30 JUN 2022 31 DEC 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 21 257,745,342 362,700,083 42,473 621,755 Non-pledged trading assets 22(a) 21,732,218 41,538,274 - - Investment securities 24 480,500,216 372,548,333 7,227,443 6,007,162 Assets pledged as collateral 25 120,289,817 115,456,683 - - Loans and advances to customers 26 1,120,932,009 1,063,589,192 - - Other assets 27 189,318,841 127,410,850 6,047,651 7,849,591 Restricted reserve deposits 28 374,458,484 329,739,147 - - Investment in subsidiaries 29 - - 127,378,197 127,378,197 Investment in associates 30 - 6,810,651 - - Property and equipment, and right of use assets 31 50,268,320 47,084,551 43,166 42,815 Intangible assets 32 28,438,864 17,155,970 - - Deferred tax assets 33 9,152,630 9,163,896 - - Total assets 2,652,836,741 2,493,197,630 140,738,930 141,899,520 LIABILITIES Trading liabilities 23(b) 16,208,117 5,174,902 - - Deposits from banks 34 149,018,842 160,746,916 - - Deposits from customers 35 1,637,083,656 1,554,413,623 - - Retirement benefit obligations 36 463,839 14,855 - - Current income tax liabilities 20(ii) 4,576,033 5,449,065 49,351 50,926 Deferred tax liabilities 33 322,075 308,729 - - Other liabilities 37 185,425,212 199,465,224 8,139,649 7,505,765 Provision 38 7,482,007 6,747,270 - - On-lending facilities 39 208,038,480 157,873,774 - - Debt securities issued 40 119,527,190 78,493,492 - - Borrowings 41 71,802,362 80,704,066 - - Total liabilities 2,399,947,813 2,249,391,916 8,189,000 7,556,691 EQUITY Share capital 42(b) 9,901,355 9,901,355 9,901,355 9,901,355 Share premium 43 115,392,414 115,392,414 115,392,414 115,392,414 Retained earnings 43 72,461,202 62,872,102 7,256,161 9,049,060 Other reserves 43 54,199,755 55,058,784 - - Total Equity attributable to owners of the Company 251,954,725 243,224,655 132,549,930 134,342,829 Non-controlling Interests 44 934,203 581,059 252,888,928 243,805,714 132,549,930 134,342,829 Total liabilities and equity 2,652,836,741 2,493,197,630 140,738,930 141,899,520 Acceptances and guarantees 45 300,602,421 281,178,633 - -

The financial statements and the accompanying notes and significant accounting policies were approved by the Board of Directors on 22 July 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Ladi Balogun Deji Fayose Group Chief Executive Chief Financial Officer FRC/2013/IODN/00000001460 FRC/2021/001/00000025061

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.