FCMB : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
FCMB Group Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
Period ended 30 June 2022
FCMB GROUP PLC
UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 30 JUNE 2022
Contents
Page
Financial statements:
Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
1
Consolidated and separate statements of financial position
2
Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity
3 - 4
Consolidated and separate statements of cashflows
5
Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements
6 - 54
FCMB Group Plc. and Subsidiary Companies
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the period ended 30 June 2022
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
GROUP
COMPANY
In thousands of Naira
Note
30 JUN 2022
30 JUN 2021
30 JUN 2022
30 JUN 2021
Gross earnings
126,224,252
94,228,147
2,871,891
3,075,250
Interest and discount income
8
98,087,547
72,670,503
257,321
194,450
Interest expense
9
(37,920,056)
(29,672,656)
-
-
Net interest income
60,167,491
42,997,847
257,321
194,450
Fee and commission income
11
22,068,468
16,616,748
444,008
322,416
Fee and commission expense
11
(5,067,253)
(3,683,132)
(119)
(473)
Net fee and commission income
17,001,215
12,933,616
443,889
321,943
Net trading income
12
6,129,435
2,638,740
-
-
Net income from financial instruments mandatorily measured at FVTPL
13
-
-
-
-
Other revenue
14(a)
(640,619)
1,913,254
2,096,768
2,531,135
5,488,816
4,551,994
2,096,768
2,531,135
Other income
14(b)
579,421
388,902
73,794
27,249
Net impairment losses on financial instruments
10
(10,697,004)
(4,008,684)
-
-
Personnel expenses
15
(16,585,142)
(14,614,955)
(427,920)
(333,654)
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
16
(4,267,985)
(3,612,177)
(9,901)
(10,323)
General and administrative expenses
17
(21,123,565)
(16,270,858)
(203,905)
(167,804)
Other operating expenses
18
(15,134,367)
(13,455,012)
(62,412)
(77,368)
Profit before minimum tax and income tax
15,428,880
8,910,673
2,167,634
2,485,628
Minimum tax
20
(450,000)
(450,000)
-
-
Taxation charge
20
(1,316,169)
(903,797)
-
-
Profit for the period
13,662,711
7,556,876
2,167,634
2,485,628
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Unquoted equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income:
- Net change in fair value
24(i)
14,018
-
-
-
Quoted equity at fair value through other comprehensive income:
- Net change in fair value
24(i)
-
13,771
-
-
14,018
13,771
-
-
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Debt investments at fair value through other comprehensive income:
- Net change in fair value
24(i)
(732,967)
464,755
-
-
- Net impairment reclassified from profit or loss
24(c)
-
-
-
-
(732,967)
464,755
-
-
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
(174,638)
510,019
-
-
(907,605)
974,774
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(893,587)
988,545
-
-
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
12,769,124
8,545,421
2,167,634
2,485,628
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
13,549,642
7,527,593
2,167,634
2,485,628
Non-controlling interests
113,069
29,283
-
-
13,662,711
7,556,876
2,167,634
2,485,628
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
12,690,613
8,517,166
2,167,634
2,485,628
Non-controlling interests
78,511
28,255
-
-
12,769,124
8,545,421
2,167,634
2,485,628
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)
19
0.69
0.38
0.11
0.13
FCMB Group Plc. and Subsidiary Companies
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the period ended 30 June 2022
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
GROUP
COMPANY
In thousands of Naira
Note
30 JUN 2022
31 DEC 2021
30 JUN 2022
31 DEC 2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
21
257,745,342
362,700,083
42,473
621,755
Non-pledged trading assets
22(a)
21,732,218
41,538,274
-
-
Investment securities
24
480,500,216
372,548,333
7,227,443
6,007,162
Assets pledged as collateral
25
120,289,817
115,456,683
-
-
Loans and advances to customers
26
1,120,932,009
1,063,589,192
-
-
Other assets
27
189,318,841
127,410,850
6,047,651
7,849,591
Restricted reserve deposits
28
374,458,484
329,739,147
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
29
-
-
127,378,197
127,378,197
Investment in associates
30
-
6,810,651
-
-
Property and equipment, and right of use assets
31
50,268,320
47,084,551
43,166
42,815
Intangible assets
32
28,438,864
17,155,970
-
-
Deferred tax assets
33
9,152,630
9,163,896
-
-
Total assets
2,652,836,741
2,493,197,630
140,738,930
141,899,520
LIABILITIES
Trading liabilities
23(b)
16,208,117
5,174,902
-
-
Deposits from banks
34
149,018,842
160,746,916
-
-
Deposits from customers
35
1,637,083,656
1,554,413,623
-
-
Retirement benefit obligations
36
463,839
14,855
-
-
Current income tax liabilities
20(ii)
4,576,033
5,449,065
49,351
50,926
Deferred tax liabilities
33
322,075
308,729
-
-
Other liabilities
37
185,425,212
199,465,224
8,139,649
7,505,765
Provision
38
7,482,007
6,747,270
-
-
On-lending facilities
39
208,038,480
157,873,774
-
-
Debt securities issued
40
119,527,190
78,493,492
-
-
Borrowings
41
71,802,362
80,704,066
-
-
Total liabilities
2,399,947,813
2,249,391,916
8,189,000
7,556,691
EQUITY
Share capital
42(b)
9,901,355
9,901,355
9,901,355
9,901,355
Share premium
43
115,392,414
115,392,414
115,392,414
115,392,414
Retained earnings
43
72,461,202
62,872,102
7,256,161
9,049,060
Other reserves
43
54,199,755
55,058,784
-
-
Total Equity attributable to owners of the Company
251,954,725
243,224,655
132,549,930
134,342,829
Non-controlling Interests
44
934,203
581,059
252,888,928
243,805,714
132,549,930
134,342,829
Total liabilities and equity
2,652,836,741
2,493,197,630
140,738,930
141,899,520
Acceptances and guarantees
45
300,602,421
281,178,633
-
-
The financial statements and the accompanying notes and significant accounting policies were approved by the Board of Directors on 22 July 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Ladi Balogun
Deji Fayose
Group Chief Executive
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
FRC/2013/IODN/00000001460
|
|
FRC/2021/001/00000025061
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FCMB Group Plc. and Subsidiary Companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the period ended 30 June 2022
|
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROUP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In thousands of Naira
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
Statutory
|
AGSMEIS
|
Forbearance
|
Translation
|
Fair value
|
Regulatory risk Non-controlling
|
|
|
Share capital
|
Share premium
|
earnings
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
Reserve
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
Interest
|
Total equity
|
Balance at 1 January 2022
|
9,901,355
|
115,392,414
|
62,872,102
|
15,544,938
|
3,521,475
|
1,960,712
|
10,950,928
|
18,490,731
|
4,590,000
|
581,059
|
243,805,714
|
Profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
13,549,642
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
113,069
|
13,662,711
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14,018
|
-
|
-
|
14,018
|
Debt investments at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
(732,967)
|
-
|
-
|
(732,967)
|
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(140,080)
|
-
|
-
|
(34,558)
|
(174,638)
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
13,549,642
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(140,080)
|
(718,949)
|
-
|
78,511
|
12,769,124
|
Transfer between reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer to statutory reserve
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Transfer to AGSMEIS reserve
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Transfer from regulatory risk reserve
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Transfer to forebearence reserve
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Dividend paid
|
|
|
(3,960,542)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(28,801)
|
(3,989,343)
|
Adjustment of Interest in NCI
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
303,433
|
303,433
|
Total Contributions by and distributions
|
-
|
-
|
(3,960,542)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
274,632
|
(3,685,910)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at 30 June 2022
|
9,901,355
|
115,392,414
|
72,461,202
|
15,544,938
|
3,521,475
|
1,960,712
|
10,810,848
|
17,771,782
|
4,590,000
|
934,203
|
252,888,928
Balance as at 1 January 2021
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income
Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
Total comprehensive income for the period
Transfer between reserves
Transfer to statutory reserve
Transfer to AGSMEIS reserve
Capitalised share premium
Balance at 30 June 2021
|
9,901,355
|
115,392,414
|
47,482,438
|
15,084,874
|
2,089,362
|
1,960,712
|
9,804,197
|
20,891,624
|
4,133,669
|
379,555
|
226,740,645
|
-
|
-
|
7,556,876
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7,556,876
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13,771.00
|
-
|
-
|
13,771.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
464,755
|
-
|
-
|
464,755
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
510,019
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
510,019
|
-
|
-
|
7,556,876
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
510,019
|
478,526
|
-
|
-
|
8,545,421
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,901,355
|
115,392,414
|
55,039,314
|
15,084,874
|
2,089,362
|
1,960,712
|
10,314,216
|
21,370,150
|
4,133,669
|
379,555
|
235,286,066
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Fcmb Group plc published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 16:14:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about FCMB GROUP PLC
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on FCMB GROUP PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
-
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
20 378 M
49,1 M
49,1 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|3,32x
|Yield 2022
|5,48%
|
|Capitalization
|
59 804 M
144 M
144 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|-
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|-
|Nbr of Employees
|3 362
|Free-Float
|92,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|3,10 NGN
|Average target price
|3,44 NGN
|Spread / Average Target
|11,1%