FCMB Group Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
Period ended 30 June 2023
FCMB GROUP PLC
UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 30 JUNE 2023
Contents
Page
Financial statements:
Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
1
Consolidated and separate statements of financial position
2
Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity
3 - 4
Consolidated and separate statements of cashflows
5
Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements
6 - 42
FCMB Group Plc. and Subsidiary Companies
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the period ended 30 June 2023
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
GROUP
COMPANY
In thousands of Naira
Note
30 JUN 2023
30 JUN 2022
30 JUN 2023
30 JUN 2022
Gross earnings
238,181,504
126,224,252
6,005,110
2,871,891
Interest and discount income
8
149,025,529
98,087,547
407,076
257,321
Interest expense
9
(76,709,603)
(37,920,056)
(65,334)
-
Net interest income
72,315,926
60,167,491
341,742
257,321
Fee and commission income
11
28,467,752
22,068,468
861,145
444,008
Fee and commission expense
11
(5,554,794)
(5,067,253)
(3,824)
(119)
Net fee and commission income
22,912,958
17,001,215
857,321
443,889
Net trading income
12
8,226,246
6,129,435
-
-
Other revenue
14(a)
52,192,426
(640,619)
4,630,616
2,096,768
60,418,672
5,488,816
4,630,616
2,096,768
Other income
14(b)
269,551
579,421
106,273
73,794
Net impairment losses on financial instruments
10
(47,082,437)
(10,697,004)
(2,504,586)
-
Personnel expenses
15
(21,162,996)
(16,585,142)
(570,455)
(427,920)
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
16
(5,301,877)
(4,267,985)
(10,364)
(9,901)
General and administrative expenses
17
(25,120,112)
(21,123,565)
(385,749)
(203,905)
Other operating expenses
18
(19,018,812)
(15,134,367)
(106,222)
(62,412)
Profit before minimum tax and income tax
38,230,873
15,428,880
2,358,576
2,167,634
Minimum tax
20
(450,000)
(450,000)
-
-
Taxation charge
20
(2,370,992)
(1,316,169)
-
-
Profit for the period
35,409,881
13,662,711
2,358,576
2,167,634
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Unquoted equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income:
- Net change in fair value
24(i)
-
14,018
-
-
- Foreign currency translation differences
24(i)
-
-
-
-
-
14,018
-
-
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Debt investments at fair value through other comprehensive income:
- Net change in fair value
24(i)
2,999,996
(732,967)
-
-
- Net impairment reclassified from profit or loss
24(c)
-
-
-
-
2,999,996
(732,967)
-
-
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
14,962,504
(174,638)
-
-
17,962,500
(907,605)
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
17,962,500
(893,587)
-
-
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
53,372,381
12,769,124
2,358,576
2,167,634
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
35,270,596
13,549,642
2,358,576
2,167,634
Non-controlling interests
139,285
113,069
-
-
35,409,881
13,662,711
2,358,576
2,167,634
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
53,233,096
12,690,613
2,358,576
2,167,634
Non-controlling interests
139,285
78,511
-
-
53,372,381
12,769,124
2,358,576
2,167,634
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)
19
3.58
1.38
0.24
0.22
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.
1
FCMB Group Plc. and Subsidiary Companies
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the period ended 30 June 2023
GROUP
COMPANY
In thousands of Naira
Note
30 JUN 2023
31 DEC 2022
30 JUN 2023
31 DEC 2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
21
383,976,071
247,485,623
85,007
30,607
Non-pledged trading assets
22(a)
137,603,810
160,730,775
-
-
Derivative assets held for risk management
23(a)
-
853,709
-
-
Investment securities
24
633,318,892
524,573,025
9,541,928
8,023,508
Assets pledged as collateral
25
124,792,898
79,009,207
-
-
Loans and advances to customers
26
1,540,574,086
1,195,626,586
-
-
Other assets
27
240,511,736
192,385,077
3,029,765
6,353,476
Restricted reserve deposits
28
569,497,675
493,359,709
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
29
-
-
132,228,197
132,228,197
Property and equipment, and right of use assets
30
51,480,368
50,967,522
24,399
30,165
Intangible assets
31
29,829,731
29,637,593
12,094
12,094
Deferred tax assets
32
8,494,459
8,423,731
-
-
Total assets
3,720,079,726
2,983,052,557
144,921,390
146,678,047
LIABILITIES
Trading liabilities
23(b)
-
1,883,937
-
-
Derivative liabilities held for risk management
23(b)
-
1,699,900
-
-
Deposits from banks
33
218,400,548
124,365,459
-
-
Deposits from customers
34
2,378,452,129
1,944,908,569
-
-
Retirement benefit obligations
35
519,840
23,384
-
-
Current income tax liabilities
20(ii)
6,010,622
7,180,286
59,830
72,584
Deferred tax liabilities
32(a)
455,598
391,897
-
-
Other liabilities
36
234,757,355
196,902,171
8,951,412
8,102,130
Provision
37
10,204,270
7,514,884
-
-
On-lending facilities
38
289,479,109
249,191,651
-
-
Debt securities issued
39
117,580,787
84,745,841
-
-
Borrowings
40
119,662,230
88,364,968
855,775
856,858
Total liabilities
3,375,522,488
2,707,172,947
9,867,017
9,031,572
EQUITY
Share capital
41(b)
9,901,355
9,901,355
9,901,355
9,901,355
Share premium
42
115,392,414
115,392,414
115,392,414
115,392,414
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital issued
41(B)
20,686,000
-
-
-
Retained earnings
42
104,538,530
74,561,490
9,760,604
12,352,706
Other reserves
42
93,008,429
75,045,929
-
-
Total Equity attributable to owners of the Company
343,526,728
274,901,188
135,054,373
137,646,475
Non-controlling Interests
1,030,510
978,422
-
-
344,557,238
275,879,610
135,054,373
137,646,475
Total liabilities and equity
3,720,079,726
2,983,052,557
144,921,390
146,678,047
The financial statements and the accompanying notes and significant accounting policies were approved by the Board of Directors on 28 April 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Ladi Balogun
Deji Fayose
Group Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2013/IODN/00000001460
FRC/2021/001/00000025061
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.
2
FCMB Group Plc. and Subsidiary Companies
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the period ended 30 June 2023
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
GROUP
In thousands of Naira
Non-
Additional Tier
Retained
Statutory
AGSMEIS
Forbearance
Translation
Fair value
Regulatory risk
controlling
Share capital Share premium
1 (AT1) Capital
earnings
reserve
reserve
Reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
Interest
Total equity
Balance at 1 January 2023
9,901,355
115,392,414
-
74,561,490
19,229,282
4,697,947
1,960,712
12,541,206
21,636,782
14,980,000
978,422
275,879,610
Profit for the period
-
-
-
35,270,596
-
-
-
-
-
-
139,285
35,409,881
Other comprehensive income
Equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Debt investments at fair value through other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,999,996
-
-
2,999,996
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14,962,504
-
-
-
14,962,504
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
35,270,596
-
-
-
14,962,504
2,999,996
-
139,285.29
53,372,381
Transactions with equity holders, recorded directly in equity
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital issued
-
-
20,686,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
20,686,000
Issuing Cost of additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital
-
-
-
(318,086)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(318,086)
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer to AGSMEIS reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer from regulatory risk reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity
Dividend paid
-
-
-
(4,950,678)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,950,678)
Transactions with minority shareholders recorded directly in equity
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(87,197)
(87,197)
Adjustment on Group retained earnings
-
-
-
(24,792)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(24,792)
Total contributions by and distributions to equity holders
-
-
20,686,000
(5,293,556)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(87,197)
15,305,247
Balance at the period
9,901,355
115,392,414
20,686,000
104,538,530
19,229,282
4,697,947
1,960,712
27,503,710
24,636,778
14,980,000
1,030,510
344,557,238
Balance as at 1 January 2022
9,901,355
115,392,414
-
62,872,102
15,544,938
3,521,475
1,960,712
10,950,928
18,490,731
4,590,000
581,059
243,805,714
Profit for the year
-
-
-
30,900,747
-
-
-
-
-
-
227,944
31,128,691
Other comprehensive income
Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
12,360,817
-
-
12,360,817
Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,214,766)
-
-
(9,214,766)
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,590,278
-
-
(4,174)
1,586,104
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
30,900,747
-
-
-
1,590,278
3,146,051
-
223,771
35,860,846
Transfer between reserves
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
-
-
(3,684,344)
3,684,344
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer to AGSMEIS reserve
-
-
-
(1,176,472)
-
1,176,472
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer to regulatory risk reserve
-
-
-
(10,390,000)
-
-
-
-
-
10,390,000
-
-
Transfer to forebearence reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity
Dividend paid
-
-
-
(3,960,542)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,960,542)
Transactions with minority shareholders recorded directly in equity
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(34,880)
(34,880)
NCI share of on Acqusition of AIICO pensions
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
208,472
208,472
-
-
-
(19,211,358)
3,684,344
1,176,472
-
-
-
10,390,000
173,592
(3,786,950)
Balance at 31 December 2022
9,901,355
115,392,414
-
74,561,490
19,229,282
4,697,947
1,960,712
12,541,206
21,636,782
14,980,000
978,422
275,879,610
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.
3
