FCMB Group Plc. and Subsidiary Companies

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the period ended 30 June 2023

GROUP COMPANY In thousands of Naira Note 30 JUN 2023 31 DEC 2022 30 JUN 2023 31 DEC 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 21 383,976,071 247,485,623 85,007 30,607 Non-pledged trading assets 22(a) 137,603,810 160,730,775 - - Derivative assets held for risk management 23(a) - 853,709 - - Investment securities 24 633,318,892 524,573,025 9,541,928 8,023,508 Assets pledged as collateral 25 124,792,898 79,009,207 - - Loans and advances to customers 26 1,540,574,086 1,195,626,586 - - Other assets 27 240,511,736 192,385,077 3,029,765 6,353,476 Restricted reserve deposits 28 569,497,675 493,359,709 - - Investment in subsidiaries 29 - - 132,228,197 132,228,197 Property and equipment, and right of use assets 30 51,480,368 50,967,522 24,399 30,165 Intangible assets 31 29,829,731 29,637,593 12,094 12,094 Deferred tax assets 32 8,494,459 8,423,731 - - Total assets 3,720,079,726 2,983,052,557 144,921,390 146,678,047 LIABILITIES Trading liabilities 23(b) - 1,883,937 - - Derivative liabilities held for risk management 23(b) - 1,699,900 - - Deposits from banks 33 218,400,548 124,365,459 - - Deposits from customers 34 2,378,452,129 1,944,908,569 - - Retirement benefit obligations 35 519,840 23,384 - - Current income tax liabilities 20(ii) 6,010,622 7,180,286 59,830 72,584 Deferred tax liabilities 32(a) 455,598 391,897 - - Other liabilities 36 234,757,355 196,902,171 8,951,412 8,102,130 Provision 37 10,204,270 7,514,884 - - On-lending facilities 38 289,479,109 249,191,651 - - Debt securities issued 39 117,580,787 84,745,841 - - Borrowings 40 119,662,230 88,364,968 855,775 856,858 Total liabilities 3,375,522,488 2,707,172,947 9,867,017 9,031,572 EQUITY Share capital 41(b) 9,901,355 9,901,355 9,901,355 9,901,355 Share premium 42 115,392,414 115,392,414 115,392,414 115,392,414 Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital issued 41(B) 20,686,000 - - - Retained earnings 42 104,538,530 74,561,490 9,760,604 12,352,706 Other reserves 42 93,008,429 75,045,929 - - Total Equity attributable to owners of the Company 343,526,728 274,901,188 135,054,373 137,646,475 Non-controlling Interests 1,030,510 978,422 - - 344,557,238 275,879,610 135,054,373 137,646,475 Total liabilities and equity 3,720,079,726 2,983,052,557 144,921,390 146,678,047

The financial statements and the accompanying notes and significant accounting policies were approved by the Board of Directors on 28 April 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Ladi Balogun Deji Fayose Group Chief Executive Chief Financial Officer FRC/2013/IODN/00000001460 FRC/2021/001/00000025061

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.