FCMB : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

FCMB Group Plc
Unaudited Annual Financial Statements
Year ended 31 December 2021
FCMB GROUP PLC
UNAUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 31 DECEMBER 2021
Financial statements:
Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
1
Consolidated and separate statements of financial position
2
Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity
3 - 4
Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements
5 - 51
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
GROUP
COMPANY
In thousands of Naira
Note
31 DEC 2021
31 DEC 2020
31 DEC 2021
31 DEC 2020
Gross earnings
208,528,103
199,439,132
6,434,863
4,200,172
Interest and discount income
8
161,581,284
151,023,356
433,307
418,881
Interest expense
9
(71,112,096)
(60,265,792)
-
-
Net interest income
90,469,188
90,757,564
433,307
418,881
Fee and commission income
11
35,424,207
30,162,966
712,414
659,335
Fee and commission expense
11
(7,491,601)
(10,607,812)
(490)
(40)
Net fee and commission income
27,932,606
19,555,154
711,924
659,295
Net trading income
12
6,892,780
7,117,674
-
(69)
Net income from financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss
13
-
12,529
-
-
Other revenue
14(a)
3,037,091
10,540,906
5,190,745
2,358,276
9,929,871
17,671,109
5,190,745
2,358,207
Other income
14(b)
1,592,741
581,701
98,397
763,749
Impairment losses on financial instruments
10
(9,057,134)
(22,307,656)
(17,387)
(22,394)
Personnel expenses
15
(31,235,811)
(29,518,775)
(395,043)
(332,707)
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
16
(7,920,474)
(7,574,170)
(19,419)
(26,185)
General and administrative expenses
17
(34,579,376)
(30,475,422)
(837,067)
(625,403)
Other operating expenses
18
(23,205,208)
(16,777,789)
(98,362)
(115,407)
Profit before minimum tax and income tax
23,926,403
21,911,716
5,067,095
3,078,036
Minimum tax
20
(900,000)
(433,746)
-
(5,384)
Income tax expense
20
(2,132,555)
(1,867,516)
-
(12,379)
Profit for the year
20,893,848
19,610,454
5,067,095
3,060,273
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Unquoted equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income:
- Net change in fair value
24(i)
2,435,450
716,855
-
-
- Foreign currency translation differences
24(i)
1,045,583
1,399,951
-
-
Quoted equity at fair value through other comprehensive income:
- Net change in fair value
24(i)
-
40,740
-
-
3,481,033
2,157,546
-
-
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Debt investments at fair value through other comprehensive income:
- Net change in fair value
24(i)
(8,233,769)
6,041,552
-
-
- Net impairment reclassified from profit or loss
24(c)
182,854
137,340
-
-
(8,050,915)
6,178,892
-
-
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
1,140,822
1,556,542
-
-
(6,910,093)
7,735,434
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
(3,429,060)
9,892,980
-
-
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR
17,464,788
29,503,434
5,067,095
3,060,273
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
20,690,485
19,419,663
5,067,095
3,060,273
Non-controlling interests
203,363
190,791
-
-
20,893,848
19,610,454
5,067,095
3,060,273
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests
17,254,646
29,312,643
5,067,095
3,060,273
210,142
190,791
-
-
17,464,788
29,503,434
5,067,095
3,060,273
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)
19
1.04
0.98
0.26
0.15
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
GROUP
COMPANY
In thousands of Naira
Note
31 DEC 2021
31 DEC 2020
31 DEC 2021
31 DEC 2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
21
369,112,427
221,078,644
1,860,649
818,741
Non-pledged trading assets
22(a)
30,696,431
9,301,789
-
-
Derivative assets held for risk management
23(a)
-
1,884,398
-
-
Investment securities
24
382,927,235
406,665,569
4,771,086
4,359,999
Assets pledged as collateral
25
115,441,804
189,216,506
-
-
Loans and advances to customers
26
1,063,557,093
822,772,612
-
-
Other assets
27
108,231,741
25,258,857
7,989,693
2,084,505
Restricted reserve deposits
28
340,032,852
311,746,155
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
29
-
-
127,378,197
127,378,197
Property and equipment
30
46,837,002
46,202,464
42,815
78,313
Intangible assets
31
17,170,874
16,321,660
-
-
Deferred tax assets
32
8,033,426
7,944,839
-
-
Total assets
2,482,040,885
2,058,393,493
142,042,440
134,719,755
LIABILITIES
Trading liabilities
23(b)
-
8,361,951
-
-
Derivative liabilities held for risk management
23(b)
-
1,871,869
-
-
Deposits from banks
33
156,495,628
119,365,158
-
-
Deposits from customers
34
1,558,525,079
1,257,130,907
-
-
Retirement benefit obligations
35
191,470
325,557
-
-
Current income tax liabilities
20(ii)
5,637,094
4,502,688
31,313
49,568
Deferred tax liabilities
32
242,743
316,090
-
-
Other liabilities
36
196,687,024
111,457,615
7,687,084
2,442,832
Provision
37
7,989,072
6,325,375
-
-
On-lending facilities
38
155,373,774
60,366,840
-
-
Debt securities issued
39
78,499,485
101,531,205
-
-
Borrowings
40
81,202,211
159,718,037
-
-
Total liabilities
2,240,843,580
1,831,273,292
7,718,397
2,492,400
EQUITY
Share capital
41(b)
9,901,355
9,901,355
9,901,355
9,901,355
Share premium
42
115,392,414
115,392,414
115,392,414
115,392,414
Retained earnings
42
64,025,038
47,482,438
9,027,457
6,930,769
Other reserves
42
50,988,662
53,964,438
2,817
2,817
Total Equity attributable to owners of the Company
240,307,469
226,740,645
134,324,043
132,227,355
Non-controlling Interests
889,836
379,555
-
-
241,197,305
227,120,200
134,324,043
132,227,355
Total liabilities and equity
2,482,040,885
2,058,393,492
142,042,440
134,719,755
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN
EQUITY
DECEMBER 2021
GROUP
In thousands of Naira
Retained
Statutory
AGSMEIS
Forbearance
Translation
Fair value
Regulatory risk
controlling
Share capital Share premium
earnings
reserve
reserve
Reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
Interest
Total equity
Balance at 1 January 2021
9,901,355
115,392,414
47,482,438
15,084,874
2,089,362
1,960,712
9,804,197
20,891,624
4,133,669
379,555
227,120,200
Profit for the year
-
-
20,690,485
-
-
-
-
-
-
203,363
20,893,848
Other comprehensive income
other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,481,033
-
-
3,481,033
other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(8,050,915)
-
-
(8,050,915)
for foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
1,134,042
-
-
6,780
1,140,822
year
-
-
20,690,485
-
-
-
1,134,042
(4,569,882)
-
210,142
17,464,788
Transfer between reserves
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
-
(460,064)
460,064
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer to AGSMEIS reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer from regulatory risk reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer to forebearence reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
directly in equity
Dividend paid
-
-
(2,970,407)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,970,407)
shareholders recorded directly in
equity
-
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjustment of interest in NCI
-
-
(717,414)
-
-
-
-
-
-
300,138
(417,276)
Total Contributions by and
distributions
-
-
(4,147,885)
460,064
-
-
-
-
-
300,138
(3,387,683)
Balance at 31 December 2021
9,901,355
115,392,414
64,025,038
15,544,938
2,089,362
1,960,712
10,938,239
16,321,742
4,133,669.00
889,836
241,197,305
Balance as at 1 January 2020
9,901,355
115,392,414
34,187,857
12,701,785
1,353,596
1,960,712
8,247,655
12,555,186
4,133,669
232,418
200,666,647
Profit for the period
-
-
19,419,663
-
-
-
-
-
-
190,791
19,610,454
Other comprehensive income
other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,157,546
-
-
2,157,546
other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,178,892
-
-
6,178,892
for foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,556,542
-
-
-
1,556,542
period
-
-
19,419,663
-
-
-
1,556,542
8,336,438
-
190,790.61
29,503,434
Transfer between reserves
Transfer to statutory reserve Transfer to AGSMEIS reserve Transfer from regulatory risk reserve Transfer to forebearence reserve
directly in equity
Dividend paid
shareholders recorded directly in equity
Dividend paid
Acquisition of interest in NCI
distributions
Balance at 31 December 2020
-
-
(2,383,089)
2,383,089
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(735,766)
-
735,766
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,772,380)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,772,380)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,032)
(4,032)
-
-
(233,848)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(39,621)
(273,469)
-
-
(6,125,083)
2,383,089
735,766
-
-
-
-
(43,653)
(3,049,881)
9,901,355
115,392,414
47,482,438
15,084,874
2,089,362
1,960,712
9,804,197
20,891,624
4,133,669
379,555
227,120,200
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.