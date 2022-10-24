Advanced search
    FC9   DE000A1YC913

FCR IMMOBILIEN AG

(FC9)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:17 2022-10-24 am EDT
17.45 EUR   -0.29%
10/17FCR Immobilien AG acquired Retail store and retail park in Germany.
CI
08/05Fcr Immobilien Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/13FCR Immobilien AG acquired Properties in Dettingen unter Teck and Vohenstrauß
CI
AFR: FCR Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10/24/2022 | 11:01am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FCR Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FCR Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.10.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FCR Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 25, 2022
Address: https://fcr-immobilien.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/finanzberichte-2022/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 25, 2022
Address: https://fcr-immobilien.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/finanzberichte-2022/

24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FCR Immobilien AG
Kirchplatz 1
82049 Pullach im Isartal
Germany
Internet: www.fcr-immobilien.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1470749  24.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470749&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
