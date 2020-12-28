Log in
FCR IMMOBILIEN AG

(FC9)
FCR Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/28/2020 | 02:01pm EST

12/28/2020 | 02:01pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.12.2020 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: CM Center Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Falk
Last name(s): Raudies
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FCR Immobilien AG

b) LEI
967600LT9MY90VC0Y128 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC913

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.20 EUR 17963682.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.2000 EUR 17963682.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FCR Immobilien AG
Paul-Heyse-Straße 28
80336 München
Germany
Internet: www.fcr-immobilien.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64134  28.12.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 60,1 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
Net income 2020 9,18 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net Debt 2020 255 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 2,79%
Capitalization 112 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,09x
EV / Sales 2021 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 29,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Falk Raudies Chief Executive Officer
Franz-Joseph Busse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulf Wallisch Senior Director & Head-Operations Management
Alexander Lauterbach Head-Finance
Arwed Fischer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FCR IMMOBILIEN AG2.52%136
SCENTRE GROUP-26.37%11 110
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-13.73%3 672
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY LIMITED-16.02%3 099
PLAZA S.A.-28.80%3 081
VINCOM RETAIL-10.44%2 993
