  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FCR Immobilien AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FC9   DE000A1YC913

FCR IMMOBILIEN AG

(FC9)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-08-05 am EDT
17.40 EUR    0.00%
01:02pFCR IMMOBILIEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/13FCR Immobilien AG acquired Properties in Dettingen unter Teck and Vohenstrauß
CI
05/24FCR Immobilien AG acquired Specialty Store in Osterode Am Harz.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FCR Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/05/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.08.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: RAT Asset & Trading GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Falk
Last name(s): Raudies
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FCR Immobilien AG

b) LEI
967600LT9MY90VC0Y128 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC913

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.40 EUR 6925.20 EUR
17.40 EUR 1774.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.4000 EUR 8700.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


05.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FCR Immobilien AG
Kirchplatz 1
82049 Pullach im Isartal
Germany
Internet: www.fcr-immobilien.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77275  05.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1414559&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
