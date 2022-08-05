FCR Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.08.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|RAT Asset & Trading GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Falk
|Last name(s):
|Raudies
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1YC913
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|17.40 EUR
|6925.20 EUR
|17.40 EUR
|1774.80 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|17.4000 EUR
|8700.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Frankfurt
|MIC:
|XFRA
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FCR Immobilien AG
|Kirchplatz 1
|82049 Pullach im Isartal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fcr-immobilien.de
