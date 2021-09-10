Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FCR Immobilien AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FC9   DE000A1YC913

FCR IMMOBILIEN AG

(FC9)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/10 11:36:27 am
12.65 EUR   -1.17%
02:25pFCR Immobilien AG english
DJ
09/01FCR IMMOBILIEN : Acquires Shopping Center in Brandenburg, Germany
MT
09/01FCR Immobilien AG acquired Shopping Center In Finsterwalde.
CI
FCR Immobilien AG english

09/10/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.09.2021 / 20:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Hanjo 
 
 Last name(s):  Schneider 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 FCR Immobilien AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 967600LT9MY90VC0Y128 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A1YC913 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 11.50 EUR     200008.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 11.5000 EUR   200008.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-08; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      FCR Immobilien AG 
              Kirchplatz 1 
              82049 Pullach im Isartal 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.fcr-immobilien.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70153 10.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2021 14:24 ET (18:24 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 67,8 M 80,2 M 80,2 M
Net income 2020 9,50 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net Debt 2020 263 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 2,66%
Capitalization 125 M 148 M 148 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,73x
EV / Sales 2021 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart FCR IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
FCR Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FCR IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,80 €
Average target price 14,80 €
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Falk Raudies Chief Executive Officer
Franz-Joseph Busse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanjo Schneider Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludwig A. Fuchs Member-Supervisory Board
Ulf Wallisch Senior Director & Head-Operations Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FCR IMMOBILIEN AG4.43%150
SCENTRE GROUP1.80%10 784
AEON MALL CO., LTD.2.76%3 607
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-0.28%3 164
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)17.94%2 996
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY-10.83%2 735