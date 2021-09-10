FCR Immobilien AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.09.2021 / 20:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Hanjo Last name(s): Schneider 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FCR Immobilien AG b) LEI 967600LT9MY90VC0Y128 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1YC913 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 11.50 EUR 200008.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 11.5000 EUR 200008.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-08; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: FCR Immobilien AG Kirchplatz 1 82049 Pullach im Isartal Germany Internet: www.fcr-immobilien.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70153 10.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2021 14:24 ET (18:24 GMT)