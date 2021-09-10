FCR Immobilien AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.09.2021 / 20:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: Hanjo
Last name(s): Schneider
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
FCR Immobilien AG
b) LEI
967600LT9MY90VC0Y128
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC913
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.50 EUR 200008.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.5000 EUR 200008.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-08; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: FCR Immobilien AG
Kirchplatz 1
82049 Pullach im Isartal
Germany
Internet: www.fcr-immobilien.de
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
70153 10.09.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 10, 2021 14:24 ET (18:24 GMT)