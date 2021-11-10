FCR Immobilien AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.11.2021 / 19:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Name and legal form: MAMBO Vermögensverwaltung GmbH
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andrea
Last name(s): Raudies
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
FCR Immobilien AG
b) LEI
967600LT9MY90VC0Y128
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC913
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.00 EUR 200000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.0000 EUR 200000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
04/05/2020; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: FCR Immobilien AG
Kirchplatz 1
82049 Pullach im Isartal
Germany
Internet: www.fcr-immobilien.de
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
70970 10.11.2021
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1247890&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 10, 2021 13:03 ET (18:03 GMT)