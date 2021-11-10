FCR Immobilien AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.11.2021 / 19:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: MAMBO Vermögensverwaltung GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andrea Last name(s): Raudies Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FCR Immobilien AG b) LEI 967600LT9MY90VC0Y128 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1YC913 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10.00 EUR 200000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 10.0000 EUR 200000.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 04/05/2020; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

70970 10.11.2021

