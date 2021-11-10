Log in
FCR Immobilien AG english

11/10/2021 | 01:04pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.11.2021 / 19:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form: MAMBO Vermögensverwaltung GmbH 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Andrea 
 
 Last name(s): Raudies 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 FCR Immobilien AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 967600LT9MY90VC0Y128 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A1YC913 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 10.00 EUR     200000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 10.0000 EUR   200000.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 04/05/2020; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      FCR Immobilien AG 
              Kirchplatz 1 
              82049 Pullach im Isartal 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.fcr-immobilien.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70970 10.11.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1247890&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2021 13:03 ET (18:03 GMT)

