Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FCR Immobilien AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FC9   DE000A1YC913

FCR IMMOBILIEN AG

(FC9)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FCR Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/19/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.05.2021 / 21:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Falk
Last name(s): Raudies

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FCR Immobilien AG

b) LEI
967600LT9MY90VC0Y128 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC913

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.60 EUR 1687904.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.6000 EUR 1687904.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FCR Immobilien AG
Kirchplatz 1
82049 Pullach im Isartal
Germany
Internet: www.fcr-immobilien.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

67222  19.05.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about FCR IMMOBILIEN AG
03:01pFCR IMMOBILIEN AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
05/18PRESS RELEASE  : FCR Immobilien AG Annual General Meeting approves EUR 0.30 divi..
DJ
05/18FCR IMMOBILIEN  : Annual General Meeting approves EUR 0.30 dividend per share
EQ
05/18PRESS RELEASE  : FCR Immobilien AG starts with growth in earnings into 2021
DJ
05/18FCR IMMOBILIEN  : starts with growth in earnings into 2021
EQ
04/09FCR IMMOBILIEN  : Purchases Retail Park In Germany
MT
03/29PRESS RELEASE : FCR Immobilien AG: Audited figures 2020 confirm preliminary resu..
DJ
03/29FCR IMMOBILIEN AG : Audited figures 2020 confirm preliminary results - Dividend ..
EQ
03/11PRESS RELEASE  : FCR Immobilien AG preliminary EBT 2020 of EUR 11.5 million exce..
DJ
03/11FCR IMMOBILIEN  : preliminary EBT 2020 of EUR 11.5 million exceeds forecast
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 9,60 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net Debt 2020 227 M 277 M 277 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 2,54%
Capitalization 115 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart FCR IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
FCR Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FCR IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,80 €
Last Close Price 11,80 €
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Falk Raudies Chief Executive Officer
Franz-Joseph Busse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanjo Schneider Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludwig A. Fuchs Member-Supervisory Board
Ulf Wallisch Senior Director & Head-Operations Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FCR IMMOBILIEN AG-3.73%141
SCENTRE GROUP-4.32%10 741
AEON MALL CO., LTD.1.82%3 620
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY5.79%3 356
VINCOM RETAIL-4.46%2 950
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)11.28%2 938