EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: FCR Immobilien AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
FCR Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.08.2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
|
FCR Immobilien AG
Kirchplatz 1
82049 Pullach im Isartal
Germany
3. New total number of voting rights:
|
|Type of capital measure
|Date of status / date of effect
|
|Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
|X
|Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
|18 Aug 2023
