EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: FCR Immobilien AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
FCR Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.08.2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
FCR Immobilien AG
Kirchplatz 1
82049 Pullach im Isartal
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
 Type of capital measureDate of status / date of effect
 Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
XOther capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)18 Aug 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
9.870.452


Language:English
Company:FCR Immobilien AG
Kirchplatz 1
82049 Pullach im Isartal
Germany
Internet:www.fcr-immobilien.de

 
1708113  21.08.2023 CET/CEST

