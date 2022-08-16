FDCTech's Quarterly Release for the Second Quarter (FY22 Q2) Results

The increase in revenue by 1,985% with the continued successful integration of the wealth management business. The Company to seek more strategic acquisition targets in the next half of 2022.



Irvine, CA:, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT ), a fintech-driven company specializing in buying and integrating small to mid-size legacy financial services companies, today announced the following results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

The revenues generated for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 were $3,066,971 and $147,078, respectively.





During the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, the Company incurred a net loss of $748,918 and $487,542.





The net loss as a percentage of revenue decreased from 331.49% to 24.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021.





The cash on hand was $134,888 as of June 30, 2022, compared to $93,546 on December 31, 2021.





On June 30, 2022, the total stockholders' equity was $1,149,816 compared with a total stockholders' equity of $1,625,448 on December 31, 2021.





Outlook on Company's Subsidiary – AD Advisory Services Pty Ltd. (1)

AD Advisory Services Pty Ltd. (ADS) is an Australian-regulated wealth management company with 20 offices, 28 advisors, and $530+ million in funds under advice. ADS offers different licensing, compliance, and education solutions to financial planners to meet the specific needs of their practice. ADS fiscal year ended on June 30, 2022. ADS filed its audited financial statements (2) under Australian Accounting Standards as required by the regulators.

Financial Condition

Balance Sheet (Audited) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Total assets $ 213,796 183,400 Total liabilities 244,196 213,939 Stockholder’s equity (30,400 ) (30,539 )

Operating Summary



Operating Data (Audited) Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 Revenue $ 8,279,083 7,948,412 Cost of sales 7,472,764 7,185,629 Gross 806,319 762,783 Operating expenses 806,179 760,227 Net income $ 139 2,555





(1) Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this press release and other documents in our financial statements may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. (2) Consolidated in the Company financial statements in AUD.

Please visit our SEC filings or Company's website for more information on the full results and management's plan.

AD Advisory Services Pty Ltd.

AD Advisory Services Pty Ltd. – AFSL No. 237058, an independent specialist dealer group, provides licensing solutions for select education and compliance-focused financial advisors & accountants. ADS has a dedicated management team are qualified financial planners that service metro and regional practices around Australia.

FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC") is a US-based, fully integrated financial technology company. FDC specializes in buying and integrating small to mid-size legacy financial services companies. FDC develops and delivers a full suite of technology infrastructure solutions to forex, crypto, wealth management, and other future-proof financial sectors.

