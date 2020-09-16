Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  FDG Electric Vehicles Limited    729   BMG3361N1332

FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LIMITED

(729)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FDG Electric Vehicles : Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 09:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

五龍電動車（集團）有限公司

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 729)

ANNOUNCEMENT

References are made to the announcements of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) (the "Company") dated 25 August 2020, 27 August 2020 and 31 August 2020 (the "Announcements"). Terms defined in the Announcements shall have the same meaning herein unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires.

Pursuant to the decision from the Yu Hang District People's Court in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province (the "Court") dated 11 September 2020, Zhejiang Capital Equity Legal Group (浙江京 衡律師事務所), Zhejiang Nuo Li Ya Law Firm ( 浙江諾力亞律師事務所), Ningbo Kexin Certified Public Accountants Co., Limited (寧波科信會計師事務所有限公司) were appointed as the administrators (the "Administrators") to Hangzhou Changjiang and the Court granted the Administrators the power to, among others, takeover and handle the properties, books and records of Hangzhou Changjiang and control the internal operations of Hangzhou Changjiang.

The board of Hangzhou Changjiang will, with the assistance of the JSPLs, supervise the relevant personnel of Hangzhou Changjiang to collaborate with the Administrators to preserve the remaining assets and records in compliance with the relevant rules and regulations in the PRC.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN THE SHARES

Trading in the shares of the Company has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 2 July 2020 and will continue to be suspended until further notice. Holders of the shares and other securities of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares and other securities of the Company.

For and on behalf of

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

Wing Sze Tiffany WONG

YEUNG Mei Lee

Mathew Conner Clingerman

Joint and Several Provisional Liquidators

Acting as agents without personal liability

Hong Kong, 16 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company has been terminated and the JSPLs will nominate new members of the board of directors as soon as practicable.

Website: http://www.fdgev.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 13:39:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LIMITED
09:40aFDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcement
PU
09:35aFDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Update pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code expira..
PU
09/14FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securiti..
PU
09/09FACTBOX : Electric delivery vehicle makers and major orders in the works
RE
09/09Pandemic e-commerce surge spurs race for 'Tesla-like' electric delivery vans
RE
08/31FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcement
PU
08/27FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcement
PU
08/25FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Resignation of company secretary
PU
08/19FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Inside information - termination of board of directors o..
PU
08/13FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Joint announcement - update pursuant to rule 3.7 of the ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 346 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
Net income 2019 -1 990 M -257 M -257 M
Net Debt 2019 3 081 M 398 M 398 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,71x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 476 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,44x
EV / Sales 2019 9,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FDG Electric Vehicles Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LIMITED-16.67%61
TESLA, INC.437.57%419 090
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.40%187 244
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.83%91 229
DAIMLER AG-6.83%58 302
BMW AG-12.06%49 196
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group