FDG Electric Vehicles : Announcement

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

五龍電動車（集團）有限公司

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 729)

ANNOUNCEMENT

References are made to the announcements of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) (the "Company") dated 25 August 2020, 27 August 2020 and 31 August 2020 (the "Announcements"). Terms defined in the Announcements shall have the same meaning herein unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires.

Pursuant to the decision from the Yu Hang District People's Court in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province (the "Court") dated 11 September 2020, Zhejiang Capital Equity Legal Group (浙江京 衡律師事務所), Zhejiang Nuo Li Ya Law Firm ( 浙江諾力亞律師事務所), Ningbo Kexin Certified Public Accountants Co., Limited (寧波科信會計師事務所有限公司) were appointed as the administrators (the "Administrators") to Hangzhou Changjiang and the Court granted the Administrators the power to, among others, takeover and handle the properties, books and records of Hangzhou Changjiang and control the internal operations of Hangzhou Changjiang.

The board of Hangzhou Changjiang will, with the assistance of the JSPLs, supervise the relevant personnel of Hangzhou Changjiang to collaborate with the Administrators to preserve the remaining assets and records in compliance with the relevant rules and regulations in the PRC.