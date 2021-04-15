FDG Kinetic : (1) APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; (2) CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES; (3) APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE; AND (4) COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.21 AND 3.25 OF THE LISTING RULES

Ms. Yue will sign an appointment letter with the Company for a fixed period of two years from 15 April 2021 to 14 April 2023. Ms. Yue is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules"). Ms. Yue is entitled to a director's fee of HK$400,000 per annum. She is not entitled to any bonus payments (whether fixed or discretionary in nature). Her emoluments will be determined by the Board based on the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee of the Company with reference to her duties and responsibilities, the Company's performance and the prevailing market conditions and trends.

Ms. Yue has confirmed that there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules nor any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Company expresses a warm welcome to Ms. Yue for joining the Company as an independent non-executive director.

Re-election at the Adjourned Annual General Meeting

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 April 2021 in relation to the adjournment of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 30 April 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (the "Adjourned AGM"). In accordance with bye-law 86(2) of the bye-laws of the Company, Ms. Yue shall hold office until the Adjourned AGM and any adjournment thereof and, being eligible, has offered herself for re-election at the Adjourned AGM.

Change of Composition of Board Committees

Following the above mentioned appointment, Ms. Yue has also been appointed as member of each of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 15 April 2021.

In addition, the Board has resolved to remove Mr. Cao Zhong as a member of both the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 15 April 2021 due to his inactive participation and suspension status. Appointment of Chairman of the Nomination Committee

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Toh Hock Ghim has been appointed as the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 15 April 2021. Compliance with Rules 3.10(1), 3.21 and 3.25 of the Listing Rules

Following the above appointments, the Company is in compliance with the requirements under Rules 3.10(1), 3.21 and 3.25 as well as Code Provision A.5.1 as set out in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules.

On behalf of the Board

FDG Kinetic Limited

(Receivers and Managers Appointed)

Jaime Che

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 15 April 2021