To approve the minutes of the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Bank held on 4th May 2023.

2. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To receive and consider the report of the Directors, the report of the Auditors and the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2023.

3. DIVIDEND

To declare a final dividend amounting to K7.039 billion (K1.02 per share) making a total dividend of K22.635 billion in respect of 2023 profits representing K3.28 per share, having already paid a first interim dividend of K9.040 billion (K1.31 per share) on 24th August 2023 and a second interim dividend of K6.556 billion (K0.95 per share) on 21st December 2023.

The dividend will be paid on Thursday, 20th June 2024, to shareholders appearing in the register of the Company as at close of business on Friday, 14th June 2024. The Bank's shares will trade ex-dividend from Wednesday, 12th June 2024.

4. APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS

To re-appoint EY, Chartered Accountants, as Auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

5. RETIREMENT, APPOINTMENT AND RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS