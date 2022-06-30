FDK : CSR Report 2021 06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT Send by mail :

2021 2012 Environmental Reporting ISO Our Philosophy Inspiring transformation; shaping the future and creating happiness. FDK Groupʼs Vision FDK Group, as a Smart Energy Partner, assemble advanced technologies, would like our customers to best utilize electric energy in a safe and efcient manner, and contribute to materialization and development of sustainable society. ● About "FDK Group CSR Report 2021" Editorial Policy Scope FDK has published the FDK Group CSR Report since 2017 so that all This report covers activities for FDK and the FDK Group. Some of the of its stakeholders will understand its various activities based on the report is specic to FDK. CSR Policy of the FDK Group. Reference Guidelines The "FDK Group CSR Report 2021" reports primarily on efforts in the The "FDK Group CSR Report 2021" is created by referring to FDK Group Approach to Value Creation and the Seven Prioritized 26000 Guidance on Social Responsibility and the Initiatives based on the CSR Policy. Guidelines. Target Period ISO 26000 (Core Themes) Icons This report focuses on activities during FY2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021). (Some information is included outside of this period.) Governance Human Labor Environment Fair Trade Consumer Community Rights Practice Issues SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) Successors to the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) put forward in 2001, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted at the United Nations Summit of September 2015 and comprise international targets to be achieved from 2016 through 2030. They are composed of 17 goals and 169 targets for achieving a sustainable world. Contents Top Message .................................................................... 3 The Story of Value Creation at the FDK Group Approach to Value Creation ........................................... 5 Our Philosophy and Mid-Term Business Plan ................ 7 Ideal Form .................................................................... 9 The FDK Value Chain ................................................... 11 CSR Management ....................................................... 13 Seven Prioritized Initiatives ......................................... 15 Management System Strengthening Corporate Governance .......................... 17 Building an Internal Control System ............................ 18 Ensure Compliance ..................................................... 18 Risk Management .................................................. 19 Occupational Health and Safety Activities ................ 20 Relationships with Customers and Suppliers Offerings .................................................................... 21 Quality Assurance Activities ..................................... 23 Relationship with Society Communicating and Collaborating with Stakeholders ... 25 Relationships with Employees Embracing Diversity and Inclusion .............................. 27 Developing Human Resources for Their Contribution to Society and the Planet ............................................................ 29 Environmental Conservation Activities Protecting the Global Environment .............................. 31 Overview of Group Companies ........................................ 35 Contact General Affairs and Human Resource Department, Corporate Headquarters Tel: +81-3-5715-7402 Fax: +81-3-5715-7401 E-Mail: csr@fdk.co.jp 1 FDK GROUP CSR REPORT 2021 FDK GROUP CSR REPORT 2021 2 TOP MESSAGE We will accelerate the cultivation of our corporate culture and further enhance our corporate value. Under our philosophy of "inspiring transformation; shaping the future and creating happiness," we will further enhance our corporate value by accelerating the cultivation of a corporate culture in which every employee strives independently to satisfy customers; thereby creating an "And Game" that satises all of our Group's stakeholders. October 2021 FDK CORPORATION President & CEO Ryo Nagano Establishing Our Philosophy In October 2019, we formulated a 10 year scheme as our ideal form in ten years. One of the key priorities for achieving this ideal is to establish a corporate culture that each individual makes best endeavor to satisfy customers in a self-disciplined way. In addition, FY2020 marks the 70th anniversary of the companyʼs founding. In the hope that all our employees will come together to move forward as a new FDK, we established our philosophy and, in April 2021, introduced new company uniforms. The decision to pursue these initiatives was made after a vote by all group employees, allowing everyone to implement the plan together and feel a sense of pride and personal investment in the company. In establishing our philosophy, we launched a company philosophy project consisting of the management team and selected employ- ees. This was to ensure that the philosophy reects the thoughts and feelings of our group employees to the maximum extent possible and that it is enduring and suitable for the company. The new uniforms express strength, dynamism, cleanliness, and respect for diversity, including LGBT people. They are designed to be suitable for both men and women of all ages, as well as being safe, comfortable, and IEC standard-compliant(anti-static). The FDK Group's Philosophy Inspiring transformation; shaping the future and creating happiness. Explanation Inspiring We break through stereotypes and our own shell. We exibly respond to the ever-changing diverse world. We are not to afraid taking challenges, have the courage to Transformation take one step forward. We create an organizational culture that learns from mistakes, helps each other, and repeats growth. We provide safe and high quality products and services, Shaping comfortable daily life and convenience for people around the the future world. We make environmental conservation efforts that are helpful to the earth and life. Creating We practice working styles that gives us a lively and brilliant work. happiness We hope to be in the world with the continuous smiles of customers, employees, shareholders, family and loved ones. In keeping with the management philosophy we have established, we will continue to strive to enhance our corporate value, aiming to be a company that is needed and trusted by the public. Review of the FDK Group Corporate Conduct Guidelines CSR in FDK Group is practiced by implementing the "FDK Group Corporate Conduct Guidelines" showing the contents which all the people who work in FDK Group should positively practice, and the "FUJITSU Way" which is a group philosophy as a member of the Fujitsu Group. When drawing up the FDK Group Philosophy, we conducted a review of the FDK Group Corporate Conduct Guidelines. The revised FDK Group Corporate Conduct Guidelines encompass our philosophy, vision, principles, and code of conduct. FDK Group CSR Management The FDK Group has established the "FDK Group CSR Policy" and has set prioritized initiatives for putting it into practice based on that CSR Policy. In taking on these prioritized initiatives, we demonstrate a commitment to responsible business operations as a global company. In order to move forward with these initiatives, we have formed a CSR Promotion Commit- tee. The committee performs regular reviews to conrm the status of the prioritized initiatives, conducts initiatives relating to the prioritized initia- tives, and strives to realize our vision of helping resolve social challenges. The FDK Group believes that strengthening corporate governance improves the soundness and transparency of the company while improving value for FDK shareholders. We therefore conduct our business activities based on the general principles of the Corporate Governance Code. In order to move forward with CSR initiatives from a more global perspective, activities complying with international CSR criteria (ISO 26000 and the RBA Code of Conduct for associates of the Fujitsu Group) are to be implemented at business locations both domestic and overseas and their supply chains. In order to achieve sound legal and regulatory compliance and respond to societal requirements, we have established Group-wide organizations, including the Health and Safety Committee, Risk Compliance Committee, Environmental Management Committee, Product Chemical Substances Management Committee, and Export Control Committee. We have also established the Product Safety Promotion Committee to respond to consumer issues as we strengthen our quality assurance system to ensure appropriate quality and safety. FDK Group is producing and developing next-generation batteries, such as small, all-solid-state SMD batteries, nickel-zinc batteries, and metal-hydride/air secondary batteries to contribute to the achievement of four specic targets associated with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) put forward by the United Nations. In addition to existing products and services, we will also provide new ones, including next-generation batteries for markets such as IoT, mobility, and social infrastructure, which will support coming societal developments and thereby contribute to resolving social issues. In terms of carbon neutrality, the Fujitsu Groupʼs medium- to long- term environmental vision calls for zero CO2 emissions by 2050, and as part of the RE100 goals, we have set a target for the proportion of electricity used in our business activities provided by renewable energy to be at least 40% by 2030 and 100% by 2050. FDK Group, as a member of the Fujitsu Group, will work to meet this goal. I hope that this report will foster an understanding of the FDK Group CSR activities. I would also like to ask all of our stakeholders for their candid feedback and insights for the sake of future FDK Group CSR initiatives. 3 FDK GROUP CSR REPORT 2021 FDK GROUP CSR REPORT 2021 4 The Story of Value Creation at the FDK Group Approach to Value Creation In continually addressing seven prioritized initiatives based on our CSR Policy, the FDK Group engages in management as a responsible global corporate citizen. The FDK Group provides unique value to all of its stakeholders, helping to resolve social issues through the development and supply of batteries, power storage systems and electronic devices founded in the core technologies FDK has cultivated up until now. Customer satisfaction and Responsibilities to employees Promises to shareholders (do it all) Contributions to society And Game: FDK's new culture required to execute plan Growing awareness of CSR

Importance of product quality and management quality

Sudden changes in the price of natural resources

Sharp rising in labor costs at overseas manufacturing base

Market maturity and change of market structure

Legislation to promote energy-saving policy

energy-saving policy Enlarging demand to in-vehicle telematics appliance 2021 Business Model i n e e r i g n n g E Output In Social Infrastructure and Businesses! ● Elevator ● Computer mice ● Emergency-response ● Computer vending machine ● Emergency lighting ● Multifunction printer ● Sensors (copy/fax) ● Communications base stations ● Power storage system ● Data centers SDGs Emphasized by the FDK Group Innovate energy consumption ● Power storage and improve efciency of energy consumption ● Innovate new technologies and processes Save resources and energy Stakeholders Suppliers Employees Social Issues Invested Capital Intellectual capital

Manufacturing capital

Human capital

Finance capital

Social and relationship capital

Natural capital s'FDK Po gy we olo r electronics techn core Circuit technology technologies Ult y ra- g olo ne printing techn H y ig h-d og nol ensity mountingtech s B a CAE technology c i t n t t r o i e El gy y r ectrochemical technolo Materials technolog c e e s l E S r m a t e r t r n E a n P ergy Mid-Term Business Plan Strategic Direction Ideal Form Strategy Opportunities Risks ■ Alkaline batteries ■ Power storage system ● Ensure quality as a ■ Ni-MH batteries ■ Toner manufacturer ■ Lithium batteries ■ Various modules ● Innovate recycling processes ● Conserve resources Customers In Medical and Welfare and reduce waste and Sites! emissions ● Reduce CO2 ● Bedside monitor ● Execute measures ● Infusion pump against disasters Shareholders/ ● Electric wheelchair ● Execute measures of Investors prevention/reduction ■ Alkaline batteries disaster ■ Ni-MH batteries The FDK Group Vision is "FDK Group would ■ Lithium batteries like our customers to best utilize electric Global Society/ ■ Various modules energy in a safe and efficient manner, and Local Communities contribute to materialization and development of sustainable society" . The FDK Group In Homes! makes contributions through the batteries, power storage systems and electronic ● Smoke detector ● Smartphone charger devices provided thanks to its proprietary technologies in addition to the production FDK considers customers, ● Smart meter ● Credit card processes, such as improving power storage employees, suppliers, ● Mobile phone base ● Wrist watch by using renewable energy, enhancing shareholders, investors, station ● Remote controls energy efficiency and resource efficiency, global society and local ● LED light ● Liquid crystal display conserving the environment such as reducing communities to be primary ● Automobile (LCDs) CO2 emissions, improving infrastructure, and s t a k e h o l d e r s . B y ● Cordless telephone ● Beauty & health devices strengthening security measures. FDK has c o n t i n u i n g t o p r o v i d e ● Toy ● Flashlights defined the above four SDGs to emphasize v a l u e t o a l l o f t h e ■ Alkaline batteries as the FDK Group, including social issues that stakeholders through the FDK Group: FDK Group Philosophy Vision Principles Code Corporate Conduct Guidelines Fujitsu Group: FUJITSU Way ■ Ni-MH batteries FDK can help resolve through its existing business activities, FDK technologies and products in addition to w i l l c o n t r i b u t e t o t h e ■ Lithium batteries potential contributes through new business sustainable development ■ Various modules measures and actions in the future. of society. 5 FDK GROUP CSR REPORT 2021 FDK GROUP CSR REPORT 2021 6 The Story of Value Creation at the FDK Group Our Philosophy and Mid-Term Business Plan Background of the Establishment of the Company Philosophy In October 2019, we formulated a 10 year scheme as our ideal form in ten years. One of the key priorities for achieving this ideal is to establish a corporate culture that each individual makes best endeavor to satisfy customers in a self-disciplined way. In addition, FY2020 marks the 70th anniversary of our companyʼs founding. In the hope that all our employees will come together to move forward as a new FDK, we established our company philosophy in January 2021. Our Philosophy "Inspiring transformation; shaping the future and creating happiness." FDK Group Corporate Conduct Guidelines Our Philosophy "Inspiring transformation; shaping the future and creating happiness." FDK Group, as a Smart Energy Partner, assemble advanced technologies, would like our Vision customers to best utilize electric energy in a safe and efcient manner, and contribute to materialization and development of sustainable society. Information on the FDK Group Strategy Framework 10 years' scheme and Mid Term Business Plan "R1" The FDK Group has formulated and developed "Mid-Term Business Plan 1618" as a means to strengthen our foundational business which has returned to developing materials focusing on powders, and to improve our presence as an "Leader in Energy Management Systems Across Multiple Platforms" through providing products that make use of battery and electronic business synergies to the industrial and consumer markets. The development to differentiate ourselves from our competitors has worked to develop high energy density cathode materials for small all-solid-state SMD batteries, to establish sample specications, and to develop batteries with wide temperature, high capacity, and long-life characteristics. Although we strove to develop small modules with high-density characteristics, fiercer competition and stagnation in the market signicantly diverged results from initial plans. In order for us to strengthen our business structure and improve our corporate value, we need to brush up on our vision for FDK Group and meet the expectation of our various stakeholders. Toward that end, we have formulated 10 years' scheme as our ideal form in ten years now, and the Mid Term Business Plan "R1", which covers what needs to be done during the rst three years of this period. R1 R2 R3 10 Years from (FY2020-22) (FY2023-25) (FY2026-28) Now (FY2029) Inspiring Transformation Principles Future Happiness We break through stereotypes and our own shell.

We exibly respond to the ever-changing diverse world.

ever-changing diverse world. We are not to afraid taking challenges, have the courage to take one step forward.

We create an organizational culture that learns from mistakes, helps each other, and repeats growth.

We provide safe and high quality products and services, comfortable daily life and convenience for people around the world.

We make environmental conservation efforts that are helpful to the earth and life.

We practice working styles that gives us a lively and brilliant work.

