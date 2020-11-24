Log in
FDK Corporation    6955

FDK CORPORATION

(6955)
Company 


FDK : Development of the High Power Cylindrical-type Primary Lithium Battery “CR17500EPK” - Highest capacity(*1) in the industry to meet the ever-increasing needs of customers -

11/24/2020 | 01:13am EST
FDK CORPORATION (Tokyo Stock Exchange 2nd Section: Code 6955) developed the High Power Cylindrical-type Primary Lithium Battery 'CR17500EPK' which achieved the industry's highest level of capacity(*1), and had begun sample shipment in November 2020.

Since the 1980s, FDK has been manufacturing and selling High Power Cylindrical-type Primary Lithium Batteries with a spiral electrode structure that enables high-current discharge. They are mainly used in gas meters, electricity meters and water meters.
In recent years, the power consumption of electronic meters has been increasing along with the drastic increase in the communication traffic volume which needs for batteries with higher capacity and longer life.
In order to meet these needs for higher capacity and longer life, FDK have thoroughly reviewed the structure and materials which are used in our existing High Power Cylindrical-type Primary Lithium Battery 'CR17500EP'. As a result, FDK successfully developed the High Power Cylindrical-type Primary Lithium Battery 'CR17500EPK', an industry-leading high capacity(*1), which improved the capacity by approximate 13% compared to existing products of the same shape.
Samples of this product had been shipped from November 2020, and the product will be marketed as part of the product lineup of High Power Cylindrical-type Primary Lithium Batteries from fiscal year 2021. The higher capacity will help to meet the increased functionality of electronic meters with communication functions, while the longer life of the batteries will help to reduce maintenance costs and increase customer convenience.

FDK, as a Smart Energy Partner, will continue to provide customers with proposals for the efficient use of electric energy with safe and efficient manner by assembling advanced technologies.



FDK Corporation published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 06:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 62 123 M 594 M 594 M
Net income 2020 -2 340 M -22,4 M -22,4 M
Net Debt 2020 10 119 M 96,8 M 96,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40 132 M 384 M 384 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 030
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart FDK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FDK Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FDK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ryo Nagano President & Representative Director
Kenji Mochida Manager-Finance & Accounting
Tomoyuki Shose Chief Technology Officer & GM-Product Business
Kazuhiko Kamiya Independent Outside Director
Takashi Kinoshita Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FDK CORPORATION26.55%384
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED137.78%89 462
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.122.88%30 587
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD157.73%18 338
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD46.52%6 750
VARTA AG-5.60%5 355
