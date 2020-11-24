FDK : Development of the High Power Cylindrical-type Primary Lithium Battery “CR17500EPK” - Highest capacity(*1) in the industry to meet the ever-increasing needs of customers

FDK CORPORATION (Tokyo Stock Exchange 2Section: Code 6955) developed the High Power Cylindrical-type Primary Lithium Battery 'CR17500EPK' which achieved the industry's highest level of capacity, and had begun sample shipment in November 2020.

Since the 1980s, FDK has been manufacturing and selling High Power Cylindrical-type Primary Lithium Batteries with a spiral electrode structure that enables high-current discharge. They are mainly used in gas meters, electricity meters and water meters.

In recent years, the power consumption of electronic meters has been increasing along with the drastic increase in the communication traffic volume which needs for batteries with higher capacity and longer life.

In order to meet these needs for higher capacity and longer life, FDK have thoroughly reviewed the structure and materials which are used in our existing High Power Cylindrical-type Primary Lithium Battery 'CR17500EP'. As a result, FDK successfully developed the High Power Cylindrical-type Primary Lithium Battery 'CR17500EPK', an industry-leading high capacity(*1), which improved the capacity by approximate 13% compared to existing products of the same shape.

Samples of this product had been shipped from November 2020, and the product will be marketed as part of the product lineup of High Power Cylindrical-type Primary Lithium Batteries from fiscal year 2021. The higher capacity will help to meet the increased functionality of electronic meters with communication functions, while the longer life of the batteries will help to reduce maintenance costs and increase customer convenience.

FDK, as a Smart Energy Partner, will continue to provide customers with proposals for the efficient use of electric energy with safe and efficient manner by assembling advanced technologies.