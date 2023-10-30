DIRECTORS' REVIEW

Your directors are pleased to present before you their report together with the un-audited financial results of the company for the Three Months period ended September 30, 2023.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

During the period under review overall sales volume of the industry increased by 23.53% with total sales volume of 11.88 million tons as against 9.6 million tons of same period last year. Local sales volume of the industry increased by 17.81% with dispatches of 10.13 million tons as against 8.60 million tons of same period last year, whereas exports of the industry increased by 71.85% with sales volume of 1.75 million tons as against 1.01 million tons of same period last year.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Clinker production for the period reached to 172,504 tons as against 140,401 tons of same period last year, thus increased by 22.86%. During the period the Company produced 177,631 tons of cement as against 136,383 tons of same period last year. Accordingly cement production increased by 30.24% during the period under review.

Overall sales volume of the Company increased by 32.64% during the period under review, out of which local sales volume increased by 43.70% whereas exports reduced by 83.38%. Local volume improved mainly on account of improved economic activities in the country whereas in same period last year country witnessed extraordinary rains causing floods in many parts of the country, which seriously hampered construction activities in that period. Exports to Afghanistan from the Company remained sluggish during the period under review due to frequent closure of boarder and subdued demand in Afghanistan.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

SALES REVENUE

During the period under review, gross local sales revenue increased to Rs. 3,582 million as against Rs. 2,193 million of same period last year, increasing by 63.29% whereas Net local sales revenue increased by 58.23% and reached to Rs.2,602 million as against Rs. 1,644 million of same period last year though locals sales volume increased by 32.64%. Exports sales on the other hand reduced to Rs. 24 million as against Rs. 127 million of same period last year registering reduction of 80.78% in line with reduction in volume by 83.38%.

PROFITABILITY

Cost of sales during the period under review, increased by 36.03% as against increase in sales volume by 32.64%. Out of 36.03% increase in total cost of sales, fuel and power cost increased by 15.07%. Stable prices of coal coupled with fuel efficiency achieved by the company subsequent to completion of BMR helped containing overall fuel and power costs. Salaries and wages and spares consumption increased during the period as against same period last year. The Company was able to achieve gross profit of Rs. 340 million as against Rs. 90 million of