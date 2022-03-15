Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Federal Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2102   TW0002102001

FEDERAL CORPORATION

(2102)
  Report
News 
Summary

Federal : Announcement of new fund loan and amount reach public offering company standard for handling fund loan and endorsement guarantee No. 22 Article 1, paragraph 3

03/15/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FEDERAL CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 17 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 16:43:15
Subject 
 Announcement of new fund loan and amount reach
public offering company standard for handling fund loan
and endorsement guarantee No. 22 Article 1, paragraph 3
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
Federal Tire North America LLC.
For the Company(lender) directly or indirectly
 owned 100% of foreign subsidiaries.
Lending limit (thousand NTD):1061605
Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):0
New loan (thousand NTD):168150
Yes,it is part of a scheduled allocation or
 revolving limit for the same recipient that
 the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate.
Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence:168150
Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Working capital
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
 The capital(thousand NTD):5605
the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):46785
5.Method of calculation of interest:
According to the market interest rate of general financial institutions.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:Payment by contract.
Repayment within one year from the date of appropriation.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):168150
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:3.17%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Parent company and other financial institutions.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Federal Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
