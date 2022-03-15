Federal : Announcement of new fund loan and amount reach public offering company standard for handling fund loan and endorsement guarantee No. 22 Article 1, paragraph 3

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): Federal Tire North America LLC. For the Company(lender) directly or indirectly owned 100% of foreign subsidiaries. Lending limit (thousand NTD):1061605 Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):0 New loan (thousand NTD):168150 Yes,it is part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate. Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:168150 Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Working capital 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD):None 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): The capital(thousand NTD):5605 the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):46785 5.Method of calculation of interest: According to the market interest rate of general financial institutions. 6.For repayment, the condition and the date:Payment by contract. Repayment within one year from the date of appropriation. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):168150 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:3.17% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Parent company and other financial institutions. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.