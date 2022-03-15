Federal : The resolution by the board of directors for the authorization of related matters about tendering sale of the land and buildings of our subsidiaries
03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Provided by: FEDERAL CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/03/15
Time of announcement
16:45:27
Subject
The resolution by the board of directors for the
authorization of related matters about tendering sale
of the land and buildings of our subsidiaries
Date of events
2022/03/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15
2.Company name:Federal Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
According to the resolution of the 5th board of directors
of the 24th session, the company signed an appointment
contract with the first-ranked company "Cushman & Wakefield
Real Estate Investment Consulting Co., Ltd",Taiwan Branch
of Hong Kong (hereinafter referred to as Cushman &
Wakefield), and entrusted the company to handle the
tendering sale procedures and related matters of the
land and buildings of the Zhongli Plant of our subsidiaries
Tai Cheng Development Co., Ltd. and Rong Cheng Development
Co., Ltd.
6.Countermeasures:
(a)In order to ensure the case exercise successfully,
the tendering sale procedures and tender documentation
discussed in this case shall be handled by Cushman &
Wakefield in accordance with the follow-up tendering
sale procedures and related matters.
If there are unsettled matters, the chairman will be
authorized to handle for the interests of the company
according to the actual situation.
(b)After the award of contract, the chairman is
authorized to handle matters related to the signing of
land and building sales contracts.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Federal Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:02 UTC.