Federal : The resolution by the board of directors for the authorization of related matters about tendering sale of the land and buildings of our subsidiaries

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15 2.Company name:Federal Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: According to the resolution of the 5th board of directors of the 24th session, the company signed an appointment contract with the first-ranked company "Cushman & Wakefield Real Estate Investment Consulting Co., Ltd",Taiwan Branch of Hong Kong (hereinafter referred to as Cushman & Wakefield), and entrusted the company to handle the tendering sale procedures and related matters of the land and buildings of the Zhongli Plant of our subsidiaries Tai Cheng Development Co., Ltd. and Rong Cheng Development Co., Ltd. 6.Countermeasures: (a)In order to ensure the case exercise successfully, the tendering sale procedures and tender documentation discussed in this case shall be handled by Cushman & Wakefield in accordance with the follow-up tendering sale procedures and related matters. If there are unsettled matters, the chairman will be authorized to handle for the interests of the company according to the actual situation. (b)After the award of contract, the chairman is authorized to handle matters related to the signing of land and building sales contracts. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None