  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Federal Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2102   TW0002102001

FEDERAL CORPORATION

(2102)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News

Federal : The resolution by the board of directors for the authorization of related matters about tendering sale of the land and buildings of our subsidiaries

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FEDERAL CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 16:45:27
Subject 
 The resolution by the board of directors for the
authorization of related matters about tendering sale
of the land and buildings of our subsidiaries
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15
2.Company name:Federal Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
 According to the resolution of the 5th board of directors
 of the 24th session, the company signed an appointment
 contract with the first-ranked company "Cushman & Wakefield
 Real Estate Investment Consulting Co., Ltd",Taiwan Branch
 of Hong Kong (hereinafter referred to as Cushman &
 Wakefield), and entrusted the company to handle the
 tendering sale procedures and related matters of the
 land and buildings of the Zhongli Plant of our subsidiaries
 Tai Cheng Development Co., Ltd. and Rong Cheng Development
 Co., Ltd.
6.Countermeasures:
(a)In order to ensure the case exercise successfully,
 the tendering sale procedures and tender documentation
 discussed in this case shall be handled by Cushman &
 Wakefield in accordance with the follow-up tendering
 sale procedures and related matters.
 If there are unsettled matters, the chairman will be
 authorized to handle for the interests of the company
 according to the actual situation.
(b)After the award of contract, the chairman is
 authorized to handle matters related to the signing of
 land and building sales contracts.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Federal Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
