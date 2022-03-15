Federal : The resolution of board of directors to set the authorized base price for the tendering sale of the land and buildings of our subsidiaries
03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Provided by: FEDERAL CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/15
Time of announcement
16:44:42
Subject
The resolution of board of directors to set the
authorized base price for the tendering sale of the land
and buildings of our subsidiaries
Date of events
2022/03/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15
2.Company name:Federal Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
For the company's long-term operation and
the company's fund requirement
6.Countermeasures:
With the approval of all the directors of the board of
directors on 111/03/15, the company has set an authorized
base price of the tendering sale for NT$9.5 billion with
the disposal of the land and buildings of the Zhongli
Plant by our subsidiaries Tai Cheng Development Co., Ltd.
and Rong Cheng Development Co., Ltd.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company entrusts three professional real estate
appraisal agencies to appraise the land and buildings
of Tai Cheng Development Co., Ltd. and Rong Cheng Development
Co. , Ltd. and issue a formal report in accordance with the
Company's "Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal".
Federal Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.