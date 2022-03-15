Log in
    2102   TW0002102001

FEDERAL CORPORATION

(2102)
Federal : The resolution of board of directors to set the authorized base price for the tendering sale of the land and buildings of our subsidiaries

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FEDERAL CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 16:44:42
Subject 
 The resolution of board of directors to set the
authorized base price for the tendering sale of the land
and buildings of our subsidiaries
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15
2.Company name:Federal Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
For the company's long-term operation and
the company's fund requirement
6.Countermeasures:
 With the approval of all the directors of the board of
 directors on 111/03/15, the company has set an authorized
 base price of the tendering sale for NT$9.5 billion with
 the disposal of the land and buildings of the Zhongli
 Plant by our subsidiaries Tai Cheng Development Co., Ltd.
 and Rong Cheng Development Co., Ltd.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The company entrusts three professional real estate
 appraisal agencies to appraise the land and buildings
 of Tai Cheng Development Co., Ltd. and Rong Cheng Development
 Co. , Ltd. and issue a formal report in accordance with the
 Company's "Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal".

Disclaimer

Federal Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 5 705 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2020 111 M 3,91 M 3,91 M
Net Debt 2020 3 159 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2020 81,2x
Yield 2020 0,10%
Capitalization 12 454 M 437 M 437 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 875
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart FEDERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Federal Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung Yi Chen General Manager
Chien Chung Yang Director & Spokesman
Shu Chien Ma Chairman
Hsien Shun Peng Chief Engineer
Yin Chung Chou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL CORPORATION-6.07%437
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-14.73%4 968
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-25.85%4 958
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.-40.00%4 830
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-2.91%3 935
MRF LIMITED-6.90%3 758