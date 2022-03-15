Federal : The resolution of board of directors to set the authorized base price for the tendering sale of the land and buildings of our subsidiaries

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15 2.Company name:Federal Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: For the company's long-term operation and the company's fund requirement 6.Countermeasures: With the approval of all the directors of the board of directors on 111/03/15, the company has set an authorized base price of the tendering sale for NT$9.5 billion with the disposal of the land and buildings of the Zhongli Plant by our subsidiaries Tai Cheng Development Co., Ltd. and Rong Cheng Development Co., Ltd. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The company entrusts three professional real estate appraisal agencies to appraise the land and buildings of Tai Cheng Development Co., Ltd. and Rong Cheng Development Co. , Ltd. and issue a formal report in accordance with the Company's "Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal".