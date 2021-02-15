Federal Grid of Unified Energy System : Rosseti FGC UES lays groundwork for supplying power to two compressor stations of Power of Siberia pipeline

Rosseti FGC UES lays groundwork for supplying power to two compressor stations of Power of Siberia pipeline

01/25/2021

Rosseti FGC UES has upgraded two existing substations in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and in the Amur Region for external power supply to compressor stations (CS) no. 4 and no. 7 of the Power of Siberia trunk gas pipeline. The total amount of investments for these projects is about 570 mn rubles.

Sivaki 220 kV substation, which provides electricity for the central part of the Amur Area, had its line feeder of the 110 kV switchgear revamped. The 110 kV Sivaki - CS7 transmission line connected to that feeder is now ready to deliver the energy from the Unified National Power Grid (UNPG) to compressor station no. 7. At the next stage (before 2022), an additional 110 kV feeder for hooking up the second OHTL to CS7 will be built at the substation. The maximum amount of power that can be released to the consumer will be 7.72 MW.

For the supply of power to compressor station no. 4 located in the southern Yakutia, in the Aldan District, a new 110 kV switchgear with two feeders has been built at the substation near OPS-18 of the East Siberia - Pacific oil pipeline. State-of-the-art microprocessor-based protection and control devices have been commissioned, automated process control and electricity billing systems put into operation. Conditions have been created for ramping up CS4 power gradually up to 8.015 MW.

In 2020, Rosseti FGC UES also built the Nagorny 220 kV switching point and the leads 17.5 km long from the Neryungri GRES - Tynda 220 kV line for the power supply of Nagornaya CS5. In addition, the company began constructing a 50 MVA substation with 12.4-km long leads for the power supply of Saldykelskaya CS1.

The works at the facilities are conducted in accordance with the contracts entered into with the consumer. Earlier, the electricity was supplied to four out of eight compressor stations of the Power of Siberia piping system and to the transfer point of the Chayandinskoye oil-and-gas-condensate field. This allows for pumping the gas from the Yakut production center for exporting to China, while the electricity for two more compressor stations will enable raising the gas pipeline's capacity.

The creation of the external power supply circuit for the Power of Siberia pipeline system in Yakutia and the Amur Region will be completed in 2022. All in all, Rosseti FGC UES will commission 256 MVA of new transformer capacity and over 100 km of transmission lines.