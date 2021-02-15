Federal Grid of Unified Energy System : Rosseti FGC UES provides 210 MW to Kochubeyevskaya Wind Farm

Rosseti FGC UES provides 210 MW to Kochubeyevskaya Wind Farm

01/28/2021

Rosseti FGC UES has extended the Nevinnomyssk 500 kV substation, one of the key power centers of the Stavropol Territory and the North Caucasus regions in general. A hook-up connection of the Kochubeyevskaya 210 MW wind farm to the Unified National Power Grid has been made. For today, it is the biggest wind power generation facility in Russia.

Two additional line feeders equipped with state-of-the-art gas-insulated breakers of Russian origin and microprocessor-based protection and control systems have been created at the 330 kV switchyard of the Nevinnomyssk 500 kV substation. A double-circuit transmission line has been connected between them and the Barsuki 330 kV substation of the applicant. This power center, with 250 MVA capacity, was built specifically for the transit of energy from the Kochubeyevskaya wind farm. The project was participated by Rosseti FGC UES Engineering & Construction Management Center, the main customer of works in the Russian grids.

Kochubeyevsky wind farm includes 84 plants of 2.5 MW each (for a total of 210 MW). Each of them is 150 m tall, the rotor included, and the blades are 50 m long. The facility was built by NovaWind (a division of Rosatom State Corporation) specializing in green energy projects. In 2020, Rosseti FGC UES connected the company's other large wind farm, 150 MW Adygea, to the Unified National Power Grid.