Federal Grid of Unified Energy System : Rosseti FGC UES provides 8.7 MW more power to the Samara Region's biggest gas processing plant

Rosseti FGC UES provides 8.7 MW more power to the Samara Region's biggest gas processing plant

02/01/2021

Rosseti FGC UES has added 8.7 MW of power, up to 14.9 MW, from the UNPG to the networks of Rosseti Volga for Neftegorsk Gas Processing Plant (Rosneft Oil Company). End-to-end revamping program with replacement of old equipment is currently in progress at the enterprise. Power to the consumer is supplied from two independent sources: Prosvet and Kinelskaya 220 kV backbone substations.

In 2020, to enhance reliability, repairs were done on nine disconnector sets at the 110 kV switchyard of Prosvet 220 kV substation. End-to-end refurbishment is starting in 2021 at Kinelskaya 220 kV substation, with replacement of the main electrical equipment, including power autotransformers for a total capacity of 400 MVA. The work will be conducted with facility running without any limitations in power supply to consumers.

The power facilities with a total capacity of 610 MVA are part of the power hubs of the Samara Region with about 3.2 mn people of population. Also, they supply power to the traction substations of the Kuybyshev railroad and oil pumping stations of the Druzhba export pipeline.