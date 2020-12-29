Log in
FEDERAL GRID COMPANY OF UNIFIED ENERGY SYSTEM

(FEES)
Federal Grid of Unified Energy System : Rosseti FGC UES provides power to Gazprom's helium hub in Primorie

12/29/2020 | 03:05am EST
Rosseti FGC UES provides power to Gazprom's helium hub in Primorie

12/14/2020

Rosseti FGC UES has connected Gazprom Helium Service, a resident of the Nadezhdinskaya priority development area (PDA), to the Unified National Power Grid (UNPG). The company is building a logistics center for helium containers in the Primorie Territory to be one of the elements of the system to deliver liquid helium from the Amur Gas Processing Plant to global market.

Electricity is fed from the new 220 kV Prompark substation commissioned in 2019 by Rosseti FGC UES under a contract with Far East Development Corporation (FEDC) specially for the connection of Nadezhdinskaya PDA residents. Also, about 30 km of powerlines were built and the nodal power center, 500 kV Vladivostok substation, was upgraded. The total amount of investment is over 2 bn rubles.

The 220 kV Prompark substation uses advanced technologies that guarantee high reliability of power supply. Its power transformers with 126 MVA capacity have been fitted with state-of-the-art monitoring modules. Smart control and billing systems have been implemented, and the possibility of remote control has been introduced. Over 90% of the equipment is manufactured in Russia.

Gazprom Helium Service is the second resident of the Nadezhdinskaya PDA permanently hooked up to the 220 kV Prompark substation. Earlier, Russky Mintai fish processing complex was connected to the Unified National Power Grid. In total, 43 projects in the Nadezhdinskaya PDA will be provided with electricity (for an aggregate power of 49.1 MW). FEDC, in its turn, has built five distribution substations for that purpose.

Gazprom's logistics center in Primorie will become the world's largest hub for isothermal containers to supply liquid helium to the global market. The planned capacity is more than 4.5 thousand technological operations per year. Marketable helium will be delivered in containers at a constant temperature of -269 °C from the Amur Gas Processing Plant to the logistics center near Vladivostok and then exported through the ports of the Primorie Territory.


Disclaimer

FSK EES JSC published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 08:04:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
