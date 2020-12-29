Federal Grid of Unified Energy System : Rosseti FGC UES raises 220 kV A-30 substation capacity to 126 MVA to connect Azov Windfarm

Rosseti FGC UES raises 220 kV A-30 substation capacity to 126 MVA to connect Azov Windfarm

12/10/2020

Rosseti FGC UES has commissioned the second autotransformer at the 220 kV A-30 substation. So the capacity of the key power center in the south-west of the Rostov region has doubled, reaching 126 MVA. The works have been done as part of the project to connect the new Azov windfarm to the Unified National Power Grid. The total volume of investments by Rosseti FGC UES is 410 mn rubles.

The power equipment with 63 MVA capacity was manufactured in Russia. The transformer is equipped with oil natural/air forced cooling and on-load tap changers. By the end of 2020, the installation and pre-commissioning of the emergency control terminal will be completed.

Earlier, as part of the first phase of the project, a new linear feeder equipped with gas-insulated switching equipment and microprocessor-based relay protection devices was installed at the 110 kV switchyard to connect the power transmission line from the Azov windfarm.

Today there are three wind power plants with a total power of 300 MW operating in the Rostov region (Wind Power AM). The installed power of the Azov windfarm (Enel Russia PJSC) is 90 MW. The windfarm will be equipped with 26 turbines and located on a total area of 133 hectares. The Azov windfarm is scheduled for commissioning in 2021.