FEDERAL GRID COMPANY OF UNIFIED ENERGY SYSTEM

(FEES)
Federal Grid of Unified Energy System : Rosseti FGC UES upgrades Sortavala historical city's main power supply center

02/15/2021 | 12:40pm EST
Rosseti FGC UES upgrades Sortavala historical city's main power supply center

01/26/2021

Rosseti FGC UES has finished revamping Sortavalskaya 220 kV substation in the Republic of Karelia. New static capacitor banks and switching equipment have been installed at the facility. This has considerably improved the quality and security of power supply to Sortavala town with almost 20 thousand people and to the natural and historical province called Ladoga Karelia. The amount of investments is 123 mn rubles.

Two state-of-the-art static capacitor banks have been installed at the substation, which will efficiently cut down the energy losses in the network, improve the quality of the power transmitted, and control the voltage.

Sixteen 110 kV units have been also mounted, such as gas-insulated breakers, disconnectors, and current transformers. The new switching equipment is compact and reliable, with long time between repairs and at least 30 years of service life.

Sortavalskaya 220 kV substation (with 63 MVA capacity) supplies electrical energy to the customs terminals at the Finnish border and to the touristic infrastructure of Sortavala's downtown and suburbs. Also, the utility is part of the transit linking the power systems of the Leningrad Region and the Republic of Karelia.


Disclaimer

FSK EES JSC published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 17:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
