FEDERAL GRID COMPANY OF UNIFIED ENERGY SYSTEM

FEDERAL GRID COMPANY OF UNIFIED ENERGY SYSTEM

(FEES)
Public Joint Stock Federal Grid of Unified Energy System : Rosseti FGC UES provides up to 165 MW to Afipka Oil Refinery – one of the biggest oil processing enterprises in southern Russia

10/30/2020 | 09:30am EDT

Rosseti FGC UES provides up to 165 MW to Afipka Oil Refinery - one of the biggest oil processing enterprises in southern Russia

10/19/2020

The project of process connection of Afipka Refinery to the Unified National Power Grid has been implemented. The consumer has received up to 165 MW, which will allow to accomplish production upgrade and increase oil processing capacity from 6 to 9 mn tons per year, deploy production of the new oil products and improve their quality.

The consumer has built feeders from 220 kV Krasnodar transmission line - CHP Krasnodarskay Kirillovskaya with construction of new 220 kV OHTLs - Afipka Oil Refinery and Afipka Oil Refinery - Kirillovskaya, as well as a transmission line to 220 kV Afipskaya substation of Rosseti FGC UES. Under the process connection contract, power was delivered to the consumer in a staged manner since 2016.

Krasnodar CHP - Afipka Refinery and Afipka Refinery - Kirillovskaya 220 kV transmission lines deliver electric power from the Krasnodar CHP to central and western areas of the Krasnodar Territory. The capacity of Afipskaya 220 kV substation is 250 MVA. It supplies power for consumers in Seversky District of Krasnodar Territory and Takhtamukaisky District of Adygeya with a total population of over 210,000 people.

Afipka Refinery is a member of the Safmar industrial and financial group. In 2019, an active phase of upgrade of production facilities was launched at the enterprise. The program envisages commissioning of new hydrocracking, diesel fuel hydro-processing, delayed coking units, etc.. It is planned that project will be accomplished in 2022. As a result, the company's capacity will rise to 9 mn tons and the refinery yield will increase to 93%.


Disclaimer

FSK EES JSC published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 13:29:07 UTC

EPS Revisions
