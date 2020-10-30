Public Joint Stock Federal Grid of Unified Energy System : Rossetti FGC UES provided 32 MW of capacity from the UNPG for the development of two gold deposits in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory

Rossetti FGC UES provided 32 MW of capacity from the UNPG for the development of two gold deposits in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory

The project of process connection of Sovrudnik power units to the 220 kV Taiga substation located in the Severo-Yeniseisky District was accomplished. The output of 32 MW of capacity was provided for power supply of Vysokoye and Zolotoye fields in Neubinskaya area. They are included in the integrated investment project (IIP) Yenisei Siberia, which is being implemented in three regions - Krasnoyarsk Territory, Republic of Khakassia and Tyva Republic.

At the 220 kV 'Taiga' substation two 110 kV linear cells are installed, equipped with the up-to-date switching equipment manufactured in Russia. The installed disconnectors and GIS have enhanced performance and longer service life, which will make it possible to provide reliable power supply to the fields over the 110 kV lines erected by Sovrudnik.

Sovrudnik (a part of Yuguralzoloto Group) is one of the largest gold mining enterprises in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. As part of the development of the Vysokoye and Zolotoye deposits, it is planned to build a mining and processing facility that will annually process up to 5 million tons of ore and produce over 5 tons of gold.

A total of over 60 companies take part in the implementation of the integrated investment project 'the Yeniseian Siberia'. The declared volume of investments exceeds 1.9 trillion rubles. The core target is to boost the social and economic development of Krasnoyarsk Territory, the Republic of Khakassia and Tyva with a total population of over 3.7 million people.

Furthermore, the Rossetti FGC UES is working on power supply of other integrated investment projects. By the end of 2022, it is expected to install an additional auto-transformer with the capacity of 125 MVA at the 220 kV Taiga substation and to upgrade the 220 kV Priangarskaya - Razdolinskaya power lines to increase their transfer capacity in order to develop gold mining facilities of Polyus Company in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. This will provide Polyus Company with additional 117 MW of capacity.