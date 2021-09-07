Log in
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
  Report
Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Freddie Mac Applauds FHFA Push to Advance Equitable Housing

09/07/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
McLean, Va. - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today applauded the Federal Housing Finance Agency's announcement that the company will submit annual Equitable Housing Finance Plans starting at the end of 2021. Further, the company underscored its ongoing commitment to identifying and addressing barriers to sustainable housing.

Freddie Mac CEO Michael DeVito issued the following statement:

'Freddie Mac is committed to working with FHFA to create additional opportunities for all families to access quality housing. This work builds upon the company's long track record of making home possible for homebuyers and renters across all markets and dimensions, including race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and ability. Together, we can identify and address barriers to sustainable housing, expand credit responsibly and bring greater equity to the American Dream.'

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 18:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 585 M - -
Net income 2021 8 813 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 028 M 3 028 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 922
Free-Float 89,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,94 $
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. DeVito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION-59.66%3 028
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED61.25%13 320
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.22.22%7 816
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED8.89%4 818
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.7.77%4 789
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED12.29%4 635