Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Freddie Mac Applauds FHFA Push to Advance Equitable Housing

McLean, Va. - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today applauded the Federal Housing Finance Agency's announcement that the company will submit annual Equitable Housing Finance Plans starting at the end of 2021. Further, the company underscored its ongoing commitment to identifying and addressing barriers to sustainable housing.

Freddie Mac CEO Michael DeVito issued the following statement:

'Freddie Mac is committed to working with FHFA to create additional opportunities for all families to access quality housing. This work builds upon the company's long track record of making home possible for homebuyers and renters across all markets and dimensions, including race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and ability. Together, we can identify and address barriers to sustainable housing, expand credit responsibly and bring greater equity to the American Dream.'

