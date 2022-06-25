Log in
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:58 2022-06-24 pm EDT
0.5000 USD   +4.17%
Summary 
Summary

Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Freddie Mac Chief Economist Statement Remembering Dr. Frank Nothaft

06/25/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
McLEAN, Va. June 25, 2022 - Freddie Mac released the following statement from its chief economist, Sam Khater remembering Dr. Frank Nothaft, a well-respected figure in housing finance.

"Frank was a beloved Freddie Mac alum, an exceptional economist and a highly-respected member of our industry. Most importantly, he was a great friend. We send our deepest condolences to the Nothaft family as they lay him to rest."

The memorial service for Dr. Nothaft is being held at 2 p.m. today at the Lewinsville Presbyterian Church in McLean, VA.

Frank joined Freddie Mac in 1986 as a senior economist before being promoted to deputy chief economist and ultimately serving for over a decade as the company's chief economist. Prior to joining Freddie Mac, he served as an economist at the Federal Reserve.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog.

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 25 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2022 16:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
