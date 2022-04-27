Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
  News
  Summary
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

04/27 02:17:52 pm EDT
0.7500 USD   -0.14%
Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Freddie Mac Statement on 2022-2024 Duty to Serve Plan

04/27/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
MCLEAN, Va. (Apr. 27, 2022) Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) released the following statement in support of the Federal Housing Finance Agency's Duty to Serve (DTS) Plan announcement. The DTS Program sets an ambitious agenda for serving the manufactured housing, rural housing and affordable housing preservation markets. The statement is attributed to Mike Hutchins, President of Freddie Mac.

"Our Duty to Serve Plan is designed to ensure our mission of making home possible reaches every corner of our country. It expands upon past efforts and sets forth innovative solutions to meet the needs of current and aspiring homeowners and renters in underserved markets. This comprehensive and sustainable plan is in large part possible due to the long-term commitment and partnership of organizations nationwide. We welcome the opportunity to do more."

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Wandler

709-903-2446

Chad_Wandler@FreddieMac.com

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 18:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
