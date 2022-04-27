Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Freddie Mac Statement on 2022-2024 Duty to Serve Plan

MCLEAN, Va. (Apr. 27, 2022) Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) released the following statement in support of the Federal Housing Finance Agency's Duty to Serve (DTS) Plan announcement. The DTS Program sets an ambitious agenda for serving the manufactured housing, rural housing and affordable housing preservation markets. The statement is attributed to Mike Hutchins, President of Freddie Mac.

"Our Duty to Serve Plan is designed to ensure our mission of making home possible reaches every corner of our country. It expands upon past efforts and sets forth innovative solutions to meet the needs of current and aspiring homeowners and renters in underserved markets. This comprehensive and sustainable plan is in large part possible due to the long-term commitment and partnership of organizations nationwide. We welcome the opportunity to do more."

