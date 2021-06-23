Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Biden to replace housing finance agency chief after top court ruling -White House

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
will replace the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency with
his own nominee, a White House official said on Wednesday after
a U.S. Supreme Court ruling bolstered presidential powers over
the agency.
"In light of the Supreme Court’s decision today, the
president is moving forward today to replace the current
director with an appointee who reflects the administration’s
values," a White House official said.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; writing Susan Heavey; editing by
Chris Reese)