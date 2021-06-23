Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
  News
  Summary
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Biden to replace housing finance agency chief after top court ruling -White House

06/23/2021 | 01:10pm EDT
WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will replace the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency with his own nominee, a White House official said on Wednesday after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling bolstered presidential powers over the agency.

"In light of the Supreme Court’s decision today, the president is moving forward today to replace the current director with an appointee who reflects the administration’s values," a White House official said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; writing Susan Heavey; editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION -36.77% 1.49 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION -36.61% 1.51 Delayed Quote.-6.28%
