Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Impact Bonds Are Supercharging Our Mission

06/07/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As investors increasingly look beyond yield, Freddie Mac Multifamily has created a lineup of Impact Bonds designed to capture their attention. From Green Bonds to Sustainability Bonds to Social Bonds, these Impact Bonds support our most mission-driven work. We've issued more than $5 billion of Multifamily securities through these vehicles in the last two years alone, and we're just getting started.

The opportunity is tremendous. Inflows to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) fixed-income funds are outpacing broader market funds five times over, and today, there is already nearly $40 trillion in fixed-income assets invested using ESG integration strategies. As a mission-driven company, we're perfectly situated to help meet some of that demand.

A great example is our upcoming Social Impact Bond offering. This summer, Freddie Mac will issue $150 million in Social Bonds that, among other things, support 276 rental homes across 14 states for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Working together with our partners, Freddie Mac provided debt financing designed to address the significant shortage of community-based homes that are accessible to this unique and underserved population.

Those who invest in these specific Social Bonds will be supporting affordable housing that allows individuals with disabilities to live and work within their communities. That's because these rental properties provide access to crucial support structures, including wheelchair access and 24-hour staff. This 'deinstitutionalization' of care has been the goal of advocates for decades, and the Optigo® network, from end to end, is making it a reality.

Another example of where bond buyers are having an impact is through our Sustainability Bonds. The inaugural offering K-SG01 provided $579 million for rental properties that serve low- to moderate-income families.

Of the units Freddie Mac has helped finance so far through Sustainability Bonds, 73% are affordable to families earning 60% area median income (AMI) or less. Investors in these bonds help contribute to residents' economic upward mobility, with a large percentage of the bonds backing mixed-income properties. Mixed-income housing helps to deconcentrate poverty and provides access to neighborhoods of opportunity for low- and moderate-income residents. This type of housing creates economic diversity and expands the availability of quality, affordable housing throughout an area.

The oldest component of our Impact Bonds lineup is Green Bonds. Launched in 2019, Freddie Mac has already issued $3.3 billion through our K-G and Multi PC® deals to support debt financing to borrowers of multifamily properties that agree to make a minimum percentage of energy and water efficiency improvements at their properties. Beyond the environmental impact, these investments help improve renters' bottom lines through lower utility costs.

In total, our Green Bonds are projected to decrease annual greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 21,400 metric tons, and we'll save over 370 million gallons of water per year, saving renters an average of $261 per year in the process.

There is no question that investors looking to foster positive change through investments that meet ESG criteria will find exceptional opportunities through Freddie Mac's Impact Bonds.

As we look ahead, we hope to continue growing these offerings as they become an even more important part of Freddie Mac's business.

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 21:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
05:31pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE  : Impact Bonds Are Supercharging Our Mission
PU
06/03Freddie Mac Multifamily Extends COVID-19 Forbearance Program to September 30
GL
06/03Mortgage Rates Inch Up But Stay Below Three Percent
GL
06/02Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
GL
06/02How to Consider Tapping Your Home Equity as House Prices Rise
DJ
05/28ABA-FHFA : Fannie, Freddie Sold More than 130,000 Nonperforming Loans Since 2014
AQ
05/27Mortgage Rates Drop Below Three Percent
GL
05/26FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (fo..
AQ
05/26Freddie Mac Announces Michael J. DeVito as CEO
GL
05/25Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for April 2021
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 389 M - -
Net income 2021 8 577 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 473 M 7 473 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 6 922
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,18 $
Last Close Price 2,32 $
Spread / Highest target 9,91%
Spread / Average Target -49,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. DeVito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION-0.43%7 473
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED21.73%10 334
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.27.07%8 325
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.0.97%4 816
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED3.88%4 429
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED6.91%4 427