  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freddie Mac Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

10/26/2021 | 01:08pm EDT
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2021 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, October 29, 2021 to share the company’s results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company’s website for approximately 30 days.

All materials related to the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com

INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 871 M - -
Net income 2021 12 621 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 705 M 2 705 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 922
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,84 $
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. DeVito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION-63.96%2 705
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED53.13%14 060
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.15.56%7 223
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED19.38%4 801
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.2.47%4 604
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-6.01%4 027